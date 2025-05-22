Research and Markets Supports Clients as Global Trade Dynamics Shift with New US Tariff Measures

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Trump administration rolls out new US tariff measures, businesses across manufacturing, technology, automotive, and other global sectors are reassessing their market positions, supplier networks, and long-term strategies. In this period of change, Research and Markets is helping clients respond with clarity and speed by providing curated, trusted intelligence from over 650 global research publishers.

The recent tariff actions have introduced new layers of complexity to international trade, with wide-ranging implications for sourcing, pricing, and competitive positioning. Whether businesses are looking to assess supply chain exposure, monitor policy responses, or identify regional shifts in demand, Research and Markets delivers rapid access to insight that supports informed decision-making.

“In a volatile trade environment, quality information becomes a strategic asset,” said Ross Glover, CEO of Research and Markets. “We’re here to help clients quickly understand the implications for their industry, region, or suppliers and to equip them with the intelligence they need to move forward with confidence.”

With over two decades of experience, Research and Markets works closely with clients across a wide range of industries to provide:

Market impact reports and policy analysis





Country-level trade forecasts and risk profiles





Sector-specific intelligence on manufacturing, energy, electronics, and more





Custom bundles to support internal trade and procurement teams





Research and Markets also supports clients through custom research, subscriptions, and bespoke packages tailored to fast-moving scenarios such as shifts in trade policy. Clients benefit from neutral advice, fast delivery, and the ability to access both global and niche publishers through a single trusted platform.

“Our job is to reduce noise and surface the insights that matter,” added Glover. “With so many moving parts such as tariffs, trade agreements, and sourcing risks, we help clients cut through complexity and act decisively.”

