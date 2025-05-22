Aibidia and IBFD Launch TP Aurora: A Groundbreaking AI Transfer Pricing Research Assistant

Amsterdam, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aibidia, an industry leader in digital transfer pricing (TP) software, and the International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD), a globally recognized authority in tax research and data, are proud to announce the launch of TP Aurora - a purpose-built AI research assistant designed to transform how tax professionals navigate the nuanced regulations of transfer pricing.

AI innovation built for real-world transfer pricing challenges

This launch marks a major milestone in a strategic partnership formed to tackle the increasing challenges in tax and transfer pricing through the power of AI. TP Aurora merges Aibidia’s cutting-edge technology with IBFD’s extensive collection of TP information and data, to deliver a first-of-its-kind research assistant built specifically for the needs of TP professionals.

“We’ve created a solution that redefines how professionals access and apply complex transfer pricing information. TP Aurora is an AI driven research assistant that will become the new go-to-tool for intelligent, efficient, and accurate TP research,” says Tom Nuorivaara, Head of Product, AI at Aibidia.

TP Aurora helps automate the transfer pricing research process, providing fast, intelligent access to international and local information on legislation, benchmarking guidelines, and compliance insights around TP. How it works is very simple: you enter your TP-related question into the TP Aurora search-bar, it searches through IBFD information and data, and it generates an answer to your question based on this data.

“What sets TP Aurora apart is the quality of the data that powers it. Every answer to your prompt is grounded in curated, up-to-date, and reliable IBFD data - the gold standard in international tax research,” says Wieneke Brandt, Director Product Management & Delivery at IBFD

Who will benefit from TP Aurora?

TP Aurora is designed with the end-user in mind, delivering accuracy, speed, and clarity across key stakeholder groups:

Heads of Tax: Stay informed on evolving TP legislation, local practices, and case law to make strategic decisions with confidence.

Tax and TP Managers: Enhance TP compliance and risk assessment through more efficient, accurate research.

Finance and Business Controllers: Ensure consistent TP policies across jurisdictions with dependable legislative insights.

When is TP Aurora available?

As of today, TP Aurora is available to all. You can request your free trial here.

Time efficient. High-quality answers. Data you can trust. Welcome to the new frontier in transfer pricing research.

About IBFD

The International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD) is a leading independent, non-profit organization specializing in tax research and education. With its high-quality research, training and information services, IBFD serves governments, international organizations, academia and the business sector in over 150 countries. www.ibfd.org

About Aibidia

Aibidia is the global leader in digital transfer pricing management founded by a world class multinational team of tax lawyers, accountants, economists, data scientists and software developers. It is pioneering a truly collaborative digital platform that will allow all stakeholders from in-house professionals, to advisers, to tax authorities to work together to revolutionize the transfer pricing process, while empowering tax professionals to make data-driven decisions. www.aibidia.com

