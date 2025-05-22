Following National Advertising Division Challenge, Tailor Brands Voluntarily Discontinues Claims for its LLC Formation Services

New York, NY, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division challenge brought by ZenBusiness Inc., Tailor Brands Ltd. voluntarily discontinued certain advertising claims for its online business formation services.

ZenBusiness and Tailor Brands are competitors offering online business services such as assisting with business formation, registered agent services, compliance, and obtaining necessary tax IDs, licenses, and permits. ZenBusiness challenged express and implied claims made by Tailor Brands regarding its LLC formation services.

During the inquiry, Tailor Brands informed the National Advertising Division (NAD) that it had permanently discontinued all of the challenged claims and modified the interface of its purchase flow by discontinuing its use of the “Show more” link on its website and by permanently discontinuing the free trial for its “Invoicing & bookkeeping” services.

NAD therefore did not review the discontinued claims on their merits and the discontinued claims will be treated, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Tailor Brands stated that it “appreciated NAD’s careful and thoughtful consideration of this matter,” and that “Tailor Brands has participated in NAD’s self-regulatory process voluntarily and in good faith.”

