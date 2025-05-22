Enteric Disease Testing Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts Report 2025: Bacterial Testing Lead the Market with 60% Share in 2024 - Growth Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteric Disease Testing Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by Disease (Bacterial, Viral, Parasitic), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Enteric Disease Testing Market was valued at USD 3.96 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.74 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.10%.

The increasing incidence of enteric diseases and the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies are key drivers of market growth. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are nearly 11 to 21 million cases of typhoid fever and approximately 5 million cases of paratyphoid fever recorded globally each year.

The rising incidence of gastrointestinal infections across various regions, influenced by changing lifestyles and consumer habits, has heightened demand for enteric disease testing solutions. Growing awareness of the severe effects of these diseases if untreated has resulted in an increased number of tests. Additionally, the focus of government agencies on safeguarding public health and preventing outbreaks is anticipated to further propel industry growth.

Government-led initiatives for enhanced healthcare, including screening programs and awareness campaigns, are set to stimulate market expansion. For example, in the U.S., the CDC employs the System for Enteric Disease Response, Investigation, and Coordination (SEDRIC) to ensure effective surveillance and response to food or animal contact-related disease outbreaks. The BEAM Dashboard, offering enteric disease outbreak data, exemplifies efforts to increase testing during the forecast period.

Enteric Disease Testing Market Report Highlights

The bacterial segment led the market with nearly a 60% share in 2024, attributed to prevalent bacteria like C. difficile, E. coli, Shigella, and Salmonella causing common enteric diseases.

The parasitic segment is poised for growth due to rising instances of enteric diseases linked to contaminated water and food, inadequate sanitation, and poor hygiene in several regions.

Government emphasis on advanced healthcare services integrating cutting-edge diagnostic technologies is expected to generate growth opportunities.

North America dominated the global market in 2024, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure and key diagnostic technology developers and biotechnology firms.

Local agencies' preventative measures and government-funded research initiatives are expected to bolster growth.

In February 2025, BIOMERIEUX announced U.S. FDA clearance for its new testing solution, BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Gastrointestinal (GI) Panel Mid.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Enteric Diseases Testing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Enteric Diseases Testing Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Enteric Diseases Testing: Disease Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Disease Segment Dashboard

4.2. Industry Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Disease

Chapter 5. Enteric Diseases Testing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional Market Dashboard

5.2. Regional Market Share Analysis

5.3. Key Takeaways by Region

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.4. Company Profiles

Abbott

BD

Biomerica

BIOMERIEUX

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid

Coris BioConcept

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Meridian Bioscience

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

