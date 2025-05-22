Key Trends in Packaging in 2025 | Meeting Consumer Demands: The Role of Refillables and Emission Reductions in Packaging

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Top Trends in Packaging 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks at the key trends that will define the packaging sector in 2025: food contact, commercial optimization, emissions reduction, refillables, and artificial intelligence.



Material and machinery innovations will define which companies perform well within these top trends. Innovations that improve the hygiene, cost efficiency, and sustainability of packaging will be crucial in 2025. Companies should pay close attention to changing consumer preferences/behaviors and new regulations across various jurisdictions that encourage or mandate specific packaging practices.



Report Scope

Reusable packaging collection infrastructure must be designed to meet the size and space requirements of retailers.

Packaging machines should be designed so as to minimize flat surfaces and corners in which moisture can accumulate and breed microbes.

Shelf life extension can deliver upon both improved hygiene and cost efficiency.

Lightweighting packaging can deliver on both sustainability and cost optimization priorities.

Key Topics Covered:

Consumer trends and their impact on the packaging sector

Food contact

Commercial optimization

Emissions reduction

Refillables

Artificial intelligence

Key takeaways

Company Coverage:

Deakin

OSY

National Beef

Velteko

SIG

Albertson

Iceland

Colpac

Tetra Pak

Crown Holdings

Avery Dennison

Amcor

Berry

Ardagh

Bormioli Pharma

Chiesi

O-I Glass

Lumson

Abel & Cole

La Rosee paris

Diageo

Hodges & Drake Design

Drogerie Markt

Miwa Technologies

TOMRA

DS Smith

Krones

IMA

Bobst

