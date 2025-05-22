Key Trends in Packaging in 2025 | Meeting Consumer Demands: The Role of Refillables and Emission Reductions in Packaging

Discover the 2025 packaging trends: food contact, commercial optimization, emissions reduction, refillables, and AI. Innovations in materials and machinery focusing on hygiene, cost, and sustainability are key.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Top Trends in Packaging 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the key trends that will define the packaging sector in 2025: food contact, commercial optimization, emissions reduction, refillables, and artificial intelligence.

Material and machinery innovations will define which companies perform well within these top trends. Innovations that improve the hygiene, cost efficiency, and sustainability of packaging will be crucial in 2025. Companies should pay close attention to changing consumer preferences/behaviors and new regulations across various jurisdictions that encourage or mandate specific packaging practices.

Report Scope

  • Reusable packaging collection infrastructure must be designed to meet the size and space requirements of retailers.
  • Packaging machines should be designed so as to minimize flat surfaces and corners in which moisture can accumulate and breed microbes.
  • Shelf life extension can deliver upon both improved hygiene and cost efficiency.
  • Lightweighting packaging can deliver on both sustainability and cost optimization priorities.

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand how packaging material and machinery companies are innovating to adapt to the key trends that will define packaging in 2025.
  • Understand how new regulations will change the packaging industry.
  • Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.
  • Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Consumer trends and their impact on the packaging sector
  • Food contact
  • Commercial optimization
  • Emissions reduction
  • Refillables
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Key takeaways

Company Coverage:

  • Deakin
  • OSY
  • National Beef
  • Velteko
  • SIG
  • Albertson
  • Iceland
  • Colpac
  • Tetra Pak
  • Crown Holdings
  • Avery Dennison
  • Amcor
  • Berry
  • Ardagh
  • Bormioli Pharma
  • Chiesi
  • O-I Glass
  • Lumson
  • Abel & Cole
  • La Rosee paris
  • Diageo
  • Hodges & Drake Design
  • Drogerie Markt
  • Miwa Technologies
  • TOMRA
  • DS Smith
  • Krones
  • IMA
  • Bobst

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgzuuv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Packaging
                            
                            
                                Packaging Machine
                            
                            
                                Reusable Packaging
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading