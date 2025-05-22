U.S. Veterinary Education Market Trends Analysis 2024-2025 & 2030 by Specialty, Course, Institution, Delivery Mode, Duration, Type, End Customer

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Veterinary Education Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Specialty (Veterinary Surgery, Veterinary Medicine), Course, Institution, Delivery Mode, Duration, Type, End Customer, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The U.S. Veterinary Education Market, valued at USD 754.4 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 1.16 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.62%

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for veterinary services, spurred by rising pet ownership and heightened awareness of animal health. As a result, there's a growing need for a larger, more skilled veterinary workforce.

The demand is further propelled by the diverse and specialized services required today, prompting educational institutions to expand their program offerings and integrate advanced technologies such as telemedicine and data analytics into the curriculum. These advancements aim to equip students with contemporary skills, ensuring industry readiness.

Government initiatives and funding addressing veterinarian shortages also enhance market growth, making veterinary education programs more accessible and expansive. The Princeton Pre-Veterinary Society notes 32 accredited veterinary colleges in the U.S., adhering to rigorous standards set by entities like the AVMA Council on Education. This adherence enhances the global recognition and credibility of U.S. veterinary degrees. These institutions' geographical distribution aids in broadening student accessibility, further supporting enrollment growth. These colleges are leaders in research, innovation, and specialization, offering advanced clinical training and residencies to meet evolving animal healthcare needs.

Another significant factor driving the U.S. veterinary education market is the growing demand for companion animal care due to increased pet ownership. The American Pet Products Association (APPA) reports that over 66% of U.S. households own a pet, creating sustained demand for veterinary services. Educational institutions respond by expanding programs, upgrading facilities, and increasing capacity to train future veterinarians. An example is Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine, established in 2021 to address the shortage of rural veterinarians, reflecting the impact of expanding pet populations on veterinary education.

U.S. Veterinary Education Market Report Highlights

The graduate courses segment accounted for the largest market share of 39.5% in 2024, driven by demand for advanced training and evolving professional needs.

Veterinary medicine had a 32.5% revenue share in 2024 and is set to grow lucratively over the forecast period.

Public institutions led the market in 2024 and are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR.

E-learning dominated in 2024, offering flexible, accessible, and cost-effective educational opportunities.

More than 2 years segment led with a revenue share of 46.7% in 2024, emphasizing comprehensive training.

The new students segment had the largest revenue share of 67.6% in 2024 and is expected to grow rapidly.

The tuition segment influenced market affordability and accessibility significantly in 2024.

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic decisions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $754.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1160 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered United States



