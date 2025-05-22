Global Energy Show Canada 2025 set to launch a bold new event program tackling head-on the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the sector

CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Energy Show Canada (GESC), presented by dmg events, is taking place June 10-12, and it’s shaping up to be the most important and transformative edition to date. Recognized as Canada’s annual national energy event, a strong delegate representation is expected from the oil and gas sector again this year, as well as sizeable diversity in representation from the nuclear, hydro-electric, geothermal and hydrogen sectors. The gravity of issues facing the Canadian energy sector amidst global geopolitical uncertainty alongside debate on what a definitive domestic energy strategy could look like over the next five years is driving historic urgency to this year’s conference.

With pre-registration trending ahead by 73 per cent over last year, organizers are preparing more exhibition and conference areas to accommodate a larger and more engaged audience coming to Calgary this June. Over 30,000 attendees from more than 100 countries will gather at the heart of Canada’s energy capital to engage in pressing, high-stakes dialogue on the future of energy — from affordability and investment to building national energy infrastructure and diversifying the country’s energy buyers globally.

“The eyes of the world will be on Calgary next month. We’re expecting to host what is likely the highest levels of speakers in the show’s history, with CEO and ministerial speakers from around the world,” said Nick Samain, Senior Vice President North America at dmg events. “With energy issues dominating both the recent Canadian federal election and changing international energy issues, plus the timing of the event right before the G7 Summit, the show and the city are ideally positioned to contend with crucial issues around energy security, affordability, access and investment in new projects. The event is an integral platform to showcase the tremendous potential we have to define the future of Canada’s energy future.”

What’s New This Year?

Peter Mansbridge will host the Executive Conference Program joining Honourable Danielle Smith , Premier, Government of Alberta. Other speakers include: Stastia West - Country Chair, Shell Canada; Nicole Bourque-Bouchier – CEO, Bouchier; Mark Fitzgerald - President and CEO, PETRONAS Canada.

, Premier, Government of Alberta. Other speakers include: Stastia West - Country Chair, Shell Canada; Nicole Bourque-Bouchier – CEO, Bouchier; Mark Fitzgerald - President and CEO, PETRONAS Canada. 20 CEOs from leading energy companies including Cenovus, PETRONAS Canada, Trans Mountain, MEG Energy, Woodfibre LNG, and OPG.

including Cenovus, PETRONAS Canada, Trans Mountain, MEG Energy, Woodfibre LNG, and OPG. The Energy Influencers Conference is a bold new conference that mixes a future-forward event format with a technical backbone, featuring speakers from AWS, Aramco, Canadian Natural, IBM, BMO, Enbridge, Imperial, Siemens, Solar Alberta, TC Energy, and more.

is a bold new conference that mixes a future-forward event format with a technical backbone, featuring speakers from AWS, Aramco, Canadian Natural, IBM, BMO, Enbridge, Imperial, Siemens, Solar Alberta, TC Energy, and more. New Networking events have been added throughout the event program marking a three-fold increase in opportunities for delegates to meet and do business on and off the show floor.

Attendees will descend on the new BMO Centre in Calgary’s Stampede Park to join in critical conversations about what is next for energy in Canada and beyond. This year’s exhibition will see a record 11 exhibitor country pavilions and close to 500 exhibiting companies represented, alongside delegations and attendees from 100 countries. The city is anticipating a 30 per cent increase in hotel bookings while organizers have increased its exhibition space by 20 per cent year-over-year.

“With the guidance of expert and influential industry committee volunteers, we’re delighted to present inclusive dialogue around: energy security, building Canadian energy infrastructure, diversifying Canada’s energy customers and meeting global energy demand challenges. These are all key topics at the Executive Conference themed for this edition as ‘Canada’s Energy Mandate to 2030’. Alongside the Executive Conference, the new Energy Influencers conference also taking place during the show, will enable attendees to engage with the biggest names in the industry to discuss global energy demands and drive innovation. The show is providing an unparalleled platform for the complete energy value chain at a pivotal moment,” added Samain.

The event space features specialist zones, including: The Emissions Reduction Theatre showcasing technologies and providers of cleantech innovations, and the Next Gen Theatre bringing youth together with industry professionals. The Global Energy Club is an invitation-only space that facilitates connections between C-suite executives, ministers and global leaders.

Other notable speakers for this year’s event include:

Hon. Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals, Government of Alberta

Sandy Taylor, President and CEO, Candu Energy Inc.

Jon McKenzie, CEO, Cenovus Energy

Chief Crystal Smith, Haisla Nation

Darlene Gates, President, CEO and Director, MEG Energy

Mark Maki, CEO, Trans Mountain

Hon. Colleen Young, Minister of Energy and Resources, Government of Saskatchewan

Karen Ogen, CEO, First Nations Natural Gas Alliance

170+ ministers, executives, and global industry leaders



Exhibition hours are: Tuesday, June 10 and Wednesday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Media are required to pre-register. In order to obtain a show badge for the event media will need to provide accreditation (a piece of photo identification and an official business card) upon arrival. The Media Room is located on the 2nd Floor, BMO Centre.



For more information on GESC, to pre-register or to inquire about attendance, please visit https://www.globalenergyshow.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald

403-585-4570

Brookline Public Relations

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com