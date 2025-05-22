U.S. Racket Sports Market Size & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Pickleball Craze Propelling Sales and Construction of New Courts

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Racket Sports Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Sport (Badminton, Squash, Pickleball, Table Tennis, Tennis, and Racquetball), Product, End User, Player Category, Distribution Channel, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Racket Sports Market was valued at USD 5.15 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 7.74 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.80%

Advanced materials, such as carbon fiber and titanium, are being used to create lighter and more powerful rackets. Moreover, the growing awareness of the health benefits of racket sports, including improved cardiovascular health, coordination, and flexibility, has contributed to increased demand. The construction of new tennis courts, pickleball courts, and other racket sports facilities is meeting the growing demand for accessible playing spaces. For instance, in March 2024, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced a $2.7 million investment to expand the Snowden Grove Tennis Complex. The project will add eight outdoor courts to the existing eight-court cluster, enhancing the recreational opportunities for the community.





The tennis segment held a significant share of the market in 2023. The expansion of public tennis courts and the availability of affordable tennis lessons have made the sport more accessible to people of all ages and income levels. Youth participation in tennis has also increased significantly, with more schools and community programs offering tennis instruction. Furthermore, the expansion of tennis-related events, such as exhibition matches, clinics, and tournaments, has further contributed to the sport's growing popularity and demand. The apparel segment held the largest share in 2023. Technological advancements, such as the development of moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating fabrics, are enhancing the performance and comfort of racket sports apparel.



Leading brands in the apparel segment are investing heavily in research and development to offer innovative products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. Moreover, the rise of social media and influencer marketing has also played a significant role, with athletes and celebrities promoting their favorite brands and styles, further boosting consumer interest. For instance, in May 2024, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds invested strategically in Rhone, a leading U.S.-based sports apparel company. Reynolds' investment reflects his belief in Rhone's innovative approach to athletic wear, which combines performance-enhancing fabrics with stylish designs, thereby helping establish the brand as a prominent player in the competitive sportswear market.



The mass segment held the largest share in 2023. The mass product price range meets the needs of many consumers looking for affordable options to participate in racket sports. These consumers may be beginners or casual players unwilling to invest much money in high-end equipment. The affordability of mass-market products makes it easier for these consumers to access and enjoy racket sports, leading to increased participation and demand for the products. In addition, mass-market products are often made with durable materials and can withstand regular use, making them a cost-effective option for consumers who want to enjoy racket sports without frequently replacing their equipment.



The sporting goods retailers segment held the largest share in 2023. Sporting goods retailers employ knowledgeable staff who can provide expert advice and personalized guidance to help consumers select the right equipment for their needs. This personalized service enhances the customer experience and increases customer satisfaction. Beyond traditional brick-and-mortar stores, sporting goods retailers increasingly incorporate online platforms into their distribution strategies. This omnichannel approach enables customers to browse and purchase products from the comfort of their homes while also providing the option for in-store pickup or delivery. Major companies in this market adopt various steps, including new product launches, partnerships, M&As, global expansion, etc., to gain a larger market share.



U.S. Racket Sports Market Report Highlights

Tennis sports market accounted for a share of 53.6% in 2024. The growth market is driven by increasing health awareness, rising participation across all age groups, and expanding sports infrastructure

The apparel segment accounted for a revenue share of 59.48% in 2024. This segment is further segmented into top wear, bottom wear, and inner wear

Adults accounted for a share of 76.23% of the market revenue in 2024, reflecting the growing consumer shift toward digital transactions. This high percentage is attributed to factors such as increased awareness of health and fitness, the popularity of social and recreational sports, and the growing trend of adults engaging in leisure activities that promote physical well-being

Recreational players accounted for a share of 76.00% in 2024, due to the widespread appeal of sports such as tennis, pickleball, and badminton as social and fitness activities.

The sporting goods retailers segment accounted for a revenue share of 38.86% in 2024. Sporting goods retailers offer convenient access to racket sports equipment, with numerous store locations and online platforms catering to casual players and seasoned athletes

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered United States



U.S. Racket Sports Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Market Introduction

U.S. Racket Sports Market Size & Growth Rate, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers Trends

Manufacturing & Technology Trends

Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

Profit Margin Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market Trends Overview

Market Driver Analysis

Market Restraint Analysis

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

U.S. Market Analysis and Segment Forecast 2030

Demographic Analysis

Number of participants, 2018-2023 (Million)

Number of participants, by Age 2023 (%)

Number of participants, by Gender 2023 (%)

Number of participants, by household income 2023 (%)

Number of participants, by region 2023 (%)

Market Trends Overview

Number of Courts in The U.S.

U.S. Market, Estimate and Forecast, by Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

U.S. Market, by Product: Key Takeaways

Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

U.S. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product (USD Million)

Apparel

Top Wear

Bottom Wear

Inner Wear (Sports Bras & Base Layers)

Shoes

Equipment

Paddles

Balls

Others

U.S. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by End User, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

U.S. Market, by End User: Key Takeaways

End User Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

Adults

Men

Women

Junior

U.S. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Player Category, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

U.S. Market, by Player Category: Key Takeaways

Player Category Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

Professional Players

Recreational Players

U.S. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

U.S. Market, by Player Category: Key Takeaways

Player Category Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

Online

Sporting Goods Retailers

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Exclusive Brand Outlets

Others

Recent Developments & Key Strategies Adopted by Manufacturers

Companies Featured

Wilson Sporting Goods

HEAD

Prince Sports

Babolat

Yonex USA

DUNLOP SPORTS GROUP AMERICAS INC.

Gamma Sports

Paddletek, LLC

ProKennex

Franklin Sports Inc.

Selkirk Sport

Diadem Sports

Viking Athletics

Onix Pickleball

Gearbox

