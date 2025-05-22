U.S. Patient Referral Management Software Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Increasing Demand for Coordinated Care and Rising Adoption of Healthcare IT and Digital Health Platforms Fuel Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Patient Referral Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Inbound, Outbound), Deployment Mode (Cloud & Web-based, on-premise), End-use (Providers, Patients, Payers), with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Patient Referral Management Software Market was valued at USD 7.13 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 17.89 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 16.70%

In addition, the rising need to improve patient experience through faster specialist access and real-time communication is further accelerating demand. For instance, in October 2024, Boston Eye Group collaborated with Sophrona to enhance its referral process by introducing the Referral Portal, aiming to replace inefficient communication methods with a more transparent and streamlined system.

Regulatory initiatives promoting interoperability and health information exchange are also pushing healthcare systems to adopt integrated solutions. The expanding use of telehealth and virtual care platforms has made it crucial to have seamless referral workflows, especially in remote and underserved areas.



Furthermore, AI-powered analytics and smart routing capabilities are enhancing decision-making and optimizing specialist allocation. These factors, combined with increasing healthcare infrastructure investments and workforce shortages, especially among specialists, are collectively boosting the growth of the U.S. patient referral management software industry.

MD, PhD, Boston Eye Group Founder & Medical Director

"We knew we needed to invest time and effort in our referring doctor experience. We implemented the Referral Portal to enhance the relationship with our referring doctors and improve coordination of care. Referral Portal helps our practice advance patient engagement, expand connectivity and automate referral reporting"

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered United States



Competitive Landscape

WellSky

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (The company was renamed as Veradigm Inc. in January 2023)

Athena Health

Cerner Corporation

Eceptionist, Inc.

eHealth Technologies

Insync Healthcare

CarePort Health (In October 2020, Wellsky acquired CarePort Health )

Electronic Referral Manager, Inc.

BlockitNow, Inc.

HealthViewX.

Novari Health

Dock Health, Inc.

Treatspace

