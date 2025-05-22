CoolU WarmU AI Innovative Technology Worth Trillions

US Utility Patents:

- Patent Number: US 11,800,941

- Patent Number: US 11,910,863

- PCT Registration: PCT# US24/18754 (Approved in 157 Countries in the World)

THE FUTURE OF PERSONAL TEMPERATURE CONTROL IS HERE



CARMEL BY THE SEA, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoolU WarmU, LLC proudly unveils the World’s Only US Utility Patented AI-powered Cooling and Warming Wearable Technology, transforming how individuals and professionals manage their body temperature. This Groundbreaking Technology allows users to set their preferred temperature in hours, minutes, and seconds—ensuring all-day comfort, Energy Efficiency, and personalized control in a variety of lifestyle and occupational scenarios.

$220 Trillion Global Economic Impact Over 10 Years



Reduces the US National Debt by more than $24 trillion through domestic manufacturing, energy savings, job creation, and export revenue.



Saves $64 trillion in energy costs for Data Centers globally by reducing the need for HVAC systems through personal wearable temperature control.



Reduces strain on power grids and lowers household utility bills for consumers using the technology.



Total Market opportunity based on adoption by 30–40% of the 8.2 billion global population.

Wearable Technology for All-Weather Environments

US Manufacturing of CoolU WarmU’s Innovative Technology supports American innovation and Energy Efficiency.



Clothing and Footwear: Temperature-controlled dresses, suits, everyday wear, athletic wear, and sleep garments; athletic shoes, boots, casual and dress shoes.



Face Masks: Equipped with 99.9% virus protection and AI-controlled air and temperature regulation.



Bedding and Sleep Accessories: Cooling and warming pillows, mattress covers, blankets, comforters, and sheets—portable and designed for consistent comfort.



Medical & Occupational Wear: Used by doctors, nurses, military, athletes, first responders, construction workers, and firefighters.



Domestic Mammals (Pet Industry): Covers and bedding for dogs, horses, and other animals, ensuring comfort across climates.



Everyday Wearables: Comfortable in most physical lifestyles.

Enhanced Comfort with Wireless Design

CoolU WarmU’s Innovative Technology ensures there are no wires touching the skin, creating a safer and more comfortable experience. Its fully wireless engineering eliminates irritation and enhances wearability across all body types and occupations.

Power Outage Resilience & Portability

All products are rechargeable via AV adapters in vehicles, allowing for full usability even during power outages or in off-grid settings.

Energy Efficiency Aligned with Global Innovation

Uses pre-heated or pre-cooled water recirculated by an AI-controlled system.



Maintains temperature using a thermos, AI thermostat, water pump, and battery kit.



Proudly made in America and distributed worldwide.

Market Breakdown Supporting $220 Trillion Projection



Military and Defense: 74 million users

Medical and First Responders: 120 million

Athletes & Active Lifestyle Consumers: 1.4 billion

Construction and Outdoor Workers: 400 million

Everyday Consumers: 2.5 billion

Pet Industry: Hundreds of millions of animals



These projections are based on mass licensing agreements across sectors and a conservative 30–40% global adoption rate.

Only Non-Exclusive Licensing Agreements Available

CoolU WarmU’s Innovative Technology is ready for seamless integration into existing production systems:



AI Functionality Kits available for investor licensing (disclosed post-NDA).

A New Legacy of Innovation

Following in the footsteps of Alexander Graham Bell and Thomas Edison, Brenda Simmons’ innovation is designed to help lifestyles in America and people all around the world—supporting health, comfort, and Energy Efficiency. It provides a revolutionary energy-saving solution throughout the globe.

Non-Exclusive Licensing Open



Licensing window: May 21 to June 23, 2025

US Utility Patent protection through 2040

Companies that do not sign by the deadline must wait until 2035

Licensing categories will be limited after initial sign-ups out of respect for early partners

JOIN THE FUTURE. HELP MILLIONS. DRIVE GLOBAL CHANGE.

CALL TO ACTION:

Manufacturers across the United States and around the globe are urged to act now. CoolU WarmU’s Innovative Technology is fully developed, protected, and ready for seamless integration into your product lines.

By signing a Non-Exclusive Licensing Agreement, manufacturers can:



Lead the charge in wearable AI innovation

Offer their customers advanced comfort and Energy Efficiency

Contribute to America’s Manufacturing growth and Economic leadership

Be among the first to bring this Revolutionary Technology to Market



The Future of 2025—And It Wears AI.

AI-powered wearables are seamlessly embedded in fashion by major clothing manufacturers, offering real-time, personalized cooling and warming apparel that not only looks great but actively enhances comfort throughout the day—whether outdoors, at work, or at home.

Brenda Simmons, Inventor

P.O. Box 1482

Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA 93921

b.simmons@cooluwarmu.ai

831-620-5747 Mr. Arnold D. Samuel

P.O Box 6434

Folsom, CA 95763

arnold@samuellawoffice.com

916-293-9439

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8a27e0a-350e-44b2-8501-d1137bf09da9