Greystone Named Commercial/Multifamily Educator of the Year by the Mortgage Bankers Association

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, was recognized as the Commercial/Multifamily Educator of the Year by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). The award was announced this week at MBA’s annual Commercial/Multifamily Finance Servicing and Technology Conference, taking place in Hollywood, Florida.

The Educator of the Year Award recognizes MBA commercial/multifamily member companies that exemplify a commitment to learning and development. Award nominees are evaluated on three key areas: the organization’s culture of, and commitment to, learning and professional development; its curriculum of training programs tied to helping employees to achieve job-relevant accreditations and enhance career development; and its focus on outcomes-based learning programs that are innovative and holistic in their support of employee career growth and leadership development.

“Greystone exemplifies what it means to prioritize people and professional development in the commercial/multifamily space,” said David Upbin, MBA Vice President, Education and Strategy. “Their holistic approach to education and emphasis on continuous learning create lasting value—not only for their employees, but for the broader real estate finance industry. We’re proud to recognize Greystone as this year’s Commercial/Multifamily Educator of the Year.”

“Greystone is thrilled to be recognized for our ingrained culture of learning, professional development and support,” said Ms. Pranika Uppal, Greystone’s Managing Director of Organizational Development & Culture. “At its foundation, Greystone is a place ’Where People Matter’ and we intentionally strive to show this to our employees through programs that cultivate talent at all levels across our organization.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

