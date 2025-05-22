YourOwn Partners with Hoseki to Verify Bitcoin Ownership, Redefining Financial Identity

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YourOwn has partnered with Hoseki to launch integrated Bitcoin verification within its financial identity wallet, enabling users to prove and utilize crypto holdings alongside traditional assets. This innovation bridges traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), establishing a unified, verifiable, and secure financial identity.

By embedding Hoseki’s proof-of-ownership service, YourOwn empowers individuals and institutions to manage traditional and digital assets on a single, trusted platform. Bitcoin is no longer siloed—it’s treated as a core financial primitive, ready for lending, planning, and tax workflows.

“This is a turning point for financial identity,” said Sam Abbassi, CEO of Hoseki. “Together with YourOwn, we’re delivering infrastructure that makes digital assets verifiable, usable, and powerful within traditional finance.”

Pioneering Financial Identity

YourOwn lets users consolidate bank accounts, brokerage portfolios, tax records, and now verified crypto holdings in one encrypted wallet—ready to share with lenders, advisors, or institutions in seconds. This integration responds to a shift in expectations: investors increasingly demand that digital assets be as usable as any other part of their balance sheet.

With over 10,000 downloads and a growing marketplace—including Coinbase, Gemini, H&R Block, Trust & Will, and Consumers Credit Union—YourOwn is becoming essential infrastructure for the financial ecosystem.

Key Capabilities

Unified View Across Assets

Aggregate banking, investment, tax, and crypto data in real time with secure APIs and user-controlled sharing.

Bitcoin-Backed Lending

Verified crypto holdings become trusted collateral for faster, better-priced loans.

Holistic Financial Planning

Advisors gain a full portfolio view, enabling tax-smart strategies and wealth plans.

Institutional-Grade Security

Built on zero-trust architecture and BIP standards to meet open finance requirements.

Why It Matters

As trusted institutions offer crypto services, verifiable ownership is becoming table stakes. Hoseki’s verification service—now live inside YourOwn—delivers cryptographic attestations with no screenshots or spreadsheets.

About YourOwn

YourOwn is a next-generation financial identity platform that lets users control and share verified data with banks, lenders, and advisors—securely and seamlessly. We offer subscription and embedded solutions for financial institutions and wallet providers. YourOwn is a U.S. veteran-owned business.

About Hoseki

Hoseki is building a more connected financial world where Bitcoin is the global monetary standard and proving reserves is secure and seamless. As the industry leader in crypto asset verification, Hoseki provides white-label APIs for real-time proof-of-ownership to institutions and consumers across regulated workflows.

