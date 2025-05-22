Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market Report - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2030 | A USD 1.72 Billion Market by 2030es

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market was valued at USD 1.02 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.72 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.10%.

This market is witnessing strong growth due to increasing disposable incomes, particularly among younger, urban populations, which is fueling the demand for premium and artisanal chocolate offerings. Cultural factors such as gifting traditions and festive celebrations, including Ramadan and Eid, significantly drive seasonal consumption.

The expanding footprint of international brands and the rise of modern retail and e-commerce platforms have made a broader range of chocolate products more readily accessible to consumers.

Additionally, there is growing interest in healthier chocolate alternatives, including sugar-free, gluten-free, and organic varieties, which align with shifting consumer preferences towards wellness-oriented indulgence. Together, these dynamics are creating a vibrant and evolving chocolate market landscape in the Kingdom.

Key Market Drivers: Rising Disposable Incomes and Affluent Young Population

Rising disposable incomes and a growing base of young, affluent consumers are among the most significant drivers of Saudi Arabia’s chocolate market. As of 2024, average monthly disposable income for Saudi households reached approximately USD 4814.88, with youth under the age of 25 comprising over half the population. This demographic is increasingly drawn to premium and artisanal chocolates, valuing distinct flavors, ethical sourcing, and high-quality ingredients.

Exposure to global trends and willingness to spend on luxury confections have contributed to the rising popularity of niche chocolate segments, including handcrafted and limited-edition products. These consumers are also more inclined to purchase chocolate as a lifestyle product, contributing to the category’s steady annual growth, especially in the premium segment.

Key Market Challenges: High Import Dependence for Premium Chocolate Products

A primary challenge in the Saudi chocolate market is the high reliance on imports for premium and specialty chocolate products. While local production is expanding, the market still depends heavily on international brands to meet demand for high-end offerings. This dependence exposes the industry to external risks such as supply chain disruptions, import cost volatility, and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Importing high-quality ingredients like fine cocoa or specialty additives adds to operational costs, leading to higher retail prices and potentially limited affordability for a wider audience. Strengthening local production capacity and enhancing domestic sourcing strategies are crucial to mitigating these risks and achieving long-term market resilience.

Key Market Trends: Demand for Healthier Chocolate Options

The trend toward healthier chocolate alternatives is gaining momentum in Saudi Arabia, driven by increased health awareness among consumers. Dark chocolate, with its higher cocoa content and antioxidant benefits, is gaining traction, particularly among health-conscious individuals. Sugar-free, low-sugar, and gluten-free variants are becoming more widely available, often using natural sweeteners like stevia and erythritol.

Moreover, there is rising interest in chocolates enriched with functional ingredients such as nuts, berries, matcha, and superfoods, combining indulgence with nutritional benefits. Manufacturers are increasingly innovating to offer chocolates that meet both wellness goals and sensory appeal. This trend reflects a broader global shift toward mindful eating and is expected to shape the development of future product lines in the Saudi chocolate market.

Key Players Profiled in this Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market Report:

Mars

Nestlé Middle East FZE

Bateel International

The Hershey Company

Ferrero International

Meiji Holdings

Mondelēz International

Fujiya Co.

Lotte Co.

Barry Callebaut

Report Scope:

In this report, the Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market, by Product Type:

White Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market, by Category:

Organic

Regular

Gluten-Free

Sugar-Free

Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market, by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Saudi Arabia Chocolate Market, by Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





