Terra’s 2025 Vision Puts AI, Affordability, and Ecosystem Connectivity at the Center of Workers’ Comp Innovation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra, the cloud-native platform redefining Workers’ Compensation software, today announced its bold 2025 roadmap—spotlighting new AI innovations, a radically fair pricing model, and seamless partner integrations. With transformative updates rolling out across claims and policy management, Terra is delivering what the industry has long lacked: true efficiency, simplicity, and transparency.

Terra continues to expand its powerful suite of solutions, including Claims Management, Policy Administration, Claims Benchmarking, Connect Marketplace, and Compliance Management. These solutions are designed to simplify operations for stakeholders across the insurance and risk management ecosystem, such as Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), Carriers, Self-Insured Funds and Groups (SIFs and SIGs), Captives, Managing General Agents (MGAs), and Medical Service Providers.

A standout differentiator for Terra is its Terra Connect functionality, a built-in marketplace that seamlessly links clients with leading service providers. This eliminates integration barriers and enables frictionless coordination across medical, legal, compliance, and ancillary vendors. This embedded ecosystem enables faster claim handling, streamlined workflows, and better outcomes.

Announcing his vision for 2025 and beyond, James Benham, CEO and Co-Founder of Terra, stated, “Our AI capabilities are already making a substantial impact by enhancing efficiency and streamlining the claims process for our clients, but this is just the beginning. With features like OCR that auto-populates compliance forms and AI-generated claim note summaries already in action, our clients are saving hours on administrative tasks every week. We are developing novel AI tools that will elevate operational efficiency and decision-making to new levels. We also have key AI partnerships in the pipeline that will strengthen our core platform with best-in-class functionality across automation, fraud detection, and predictive analytics.”

To that end, Terra has introduced a pricing model that disrupts legacy norms:

No setup fees

No long-term contracts

Flexible, month-to-month pricing based on claims volume (for claims) or gross written premium (for policy)





Unlike legacy systems that rely on cumbersome processes, Terra’s cloud-native, AI-powered platform centralizes workflows, integrates seamlessly with payment systems and ancillary services, and delivers real-time reporting and analytics. This evolution demonstrates Terra’s commitment to providing forward-thinking solutions that address pain points such as manual interventions, security concerns, and the limitations of outdated systems.

As Terra progresses on its 2025 roadmap, clients can expect a steady cadence of product rollouts throughout 2025, including deeper AI integrations, advanced risk-scoring features, and more intelligent automations across claims and policy operations.

The company’s “Don’t Pay Until You’re Live” guarantee further cements its dedication to client success by eliminating financial risk during implementation.

Explore the full roadmap and see Terra in action—Request a personalized demo here or go to http://terra.insure.

About Terra

Terra is a cloud-native platform transforming Workers’ Compensation claims and policy management. By streamlining operations, centralizing workflows, and integrating with critical systems, Terra delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance overall management for TPAs, Carriers, SIFs, SIGs, Captives, MGAs, and Medical Service Providers.

