Infini Introduces Lowest Fees in Platform History for Stablecoin Transactions

HONG KONG, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infini, the next-generation Pay-Fi platform for stablecoin-based payments and financial services, today announced that its flagship Infini Global Card now offers a reduced transaction fee of just 0.1%, applicable to all users worldwide. This milestone marks the lowest fee tier in the platform’s history and brings it significantly closer to its long-term mission: making stablecoin payments feel free.

Full compensation delivered within hours

Earlier this year, Infini faced a significant security incident — an event that could have shattered user confidence.

Instead, the founding team responded with unprecedented speed and transparency, publicly committing to and delivering full compensation to affected users within hours.

“True trust is forged in crisis,” said Christian Li, Founder of Infini, “We didn’t wait to react — we chose to act. And our users stood by us because we stood by them.”

Since then, Infini has implemented multi-layered upgrades to its custody architecture, partnered with leading security auditors, and established a resilient compliance and risk control system. The result? Continued growth, stronger infrastructure, and a community that believes more than ever.

Card volume growth drives lower fees

This foundational trust has enabled Infini to accelerate its roadmap.

“This is exactly why we built the Infini Flywheel,” said Christian Li, Founder of Infini. “As an active node within the Visa and Mastercard networks, the more transaction volume we drive, the more cashback and network incentives we unlock. But instead of keeping those margins, we pass them directly back to users — by lowering fees. That engine is now accelerating.”

Infini’s model has seen rapid growth across emerging markets like Latin America and Southeast Asia, where users are increasingly seeking low-cost, globally usable crypto payment tools amid rising inflation. As user spending continues to rise, Infini expects platform-level earnings to further improve, making a true 0% fee structure achievable in the near future.

“No one should be penalized for using their own money,” said Christine, Co-founder of Infini, “That’s why we’re building a future where payments are fair, global, and practically free.”

Daily yield automatically accrued

In addition to lower fees, Infini also offers users effortless earnings on stablecoin balances. Funds held in Infini accounts accrue daily yield automatically — no action required.

Earnings are calculated and distributed every day, creating a seamless blend of saving and spending in one place.

Spend anywhere

Since its launch, the Infini Global Card has allowed users to spend stablecoins like USDT and USDC globally via Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Alipay, and other major wallets. All transactions benefit from zero conversion fees, real-time FX settlement, and automatic daily yield generation — transforming stablecoin balances into productive capital, even while spending.

In markets with high FX volatility, Infini has even observed what users call a “negative fee effect” — where the USD equivalent deducted during a transaction was lower than the local fiat equivalent at spot rate. This unexpected bonus reflects the real-world advantage of Infini’s 0% conversion fee and instant-settlement architecture over traditional payment rails.

About Infini

Infini is a next-generation Pay-Fi platform connecting stablecoin savings with real-world payments. Users can deposit stablecoins like USDT and USDC to earn daily yield and spend them directly via Infini’s virtual or physical cards, accepted globally through Visa and Mastercard networks. With full support for Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Alipay, Infini offers a seamless bridge between DeFi earnings and everyday life.

With over 50,000 active users and growing rapidly, Infini is expanding into new markets while continuing to lower costs, improve security, and introduce support for more currencies and payment scenarios.

Website: https://infini.money

Twitter / X: https://x.com/0xInfini

