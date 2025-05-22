XRP News: Xrpturbo ($XRT) Price Soars To All Time High As Liquid Staking Rewards Attract Crypto Investors

TALLINN, Estonia, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xrpturbo ’s Liquid Staking on XRP Blockchain Sparks Surge in $XRT Price As Over 40% Of Supply Staked With 25% APY

Xrpturbo , the revolutionary AI Agent launchpad built on the XRP Blockchain, has just achieved a monumental milestone, sending waves of excitement throughout the crypto community.

In a recent announcement, the Xrpturbo team revealed that over 40% of the total 100 million $XRT tokens have been staked on its platform, with a 25% APY, an offer that's been hard to ignore.

This news has resulted in a major price surge, with $XRT hitting an all-time high of $0.04 according to Coingecko , offering presale participants a 300% upside on their initial investment.

This surge isn’t just a spike, it’s a signal that Xrpturbo is changing the game on the XRP blockchain, combining the power of liquid staking rewards with groundbreaking AI features that crypto investors can’t afford to miss.

Xrpturbo Hits New Heights: A New Era for XRP DeFi Products

The news of over 40% of $XRT tokens staked, combined with the impressive 25% annual staking rewards, has pushed the price to new all-time highs.

This development comes at a time when Xrpturbo is on the cusp of unleashing a host of game-changing features that promise to redefine the way users interact with the XRP blockchain.

The launch of the Xrpturbo platform aims to make getting into XRP DeFi easier, more rewarding, and more accessible.

The $0.04 all-time high and a fully diluted market valuation of $4 million signal the growing confidence in Xrpturbo’s ability to disrupt the space.



Here’s a guide on how to purchase $XRT tokens .

Unstoppable Growth: New Features and Partnerships on the Horizon

Xrpturbo isn’t resting on its laurels. The team has teased upcoming partnerships, new features, and upgrades that will continue to push the platform to new heights.

Key announcements include:

Launchpad Launch Date: Xrpturbo is preparing for its official launch, creating even more excitement around the platform’s future.

Partnerships with Notable XRP Projects: The platform is already in discussions with key projects within the XRP ecosystem to enhance liquidity staking and provide additional value to token holders.

A Refreshed Landing Page: A revamped user interface is on the way, promising an even more seamless user experience.

The Future of Xrpturbo: Innovation and Community Growth

Despite reaching an all-time high, Xrpturbo's journey has only just begun.

With futuristic features in the pipeline, such as the Token Minting Program, the P2P OTC Trading Platform, and a potential mobile app for iOS and Android, the platform is setting the stage for a revolution in how crypto users interact with the XRP blockchain.

The Turbo Academy, launching next year, will provide invaluable educational resources, empowering users to make more informed trading decisions and navigate the complexities of XRP DeFi with confidence.

Why Xrpturbo ($XRT) is a Must-Watch On XRPL

Xrpturbo is rapidly emerging as a pioneering force in the XRP blockchain ecosystem, combining AI-driven technology, liquid staking rewards, and innovative DeFi features into a single platform.

The recent price surge is just the beginning, and with a 25% APY and a 40% staked supply, the momentum is unmistakable.

Whether you're a seasoned crypto investor or new to the XRP space, $XRT offers an exciting opportunity for growth, staking rewards, and future innovation.

About Xrpturbo

Xrpturbo is the first AI-powered launchpad on the XRP blockchain, focused on providing cutting-edge tools, staking rewards, and innovative solutions for the XRP DeFi community.

With a dedication to user experience and platform growth, Xrpturbo is positioning itself as the go-to platform for discovering and investing in new tokens on the XRP ecosystem.

For more information and to stay updated, visit the official Xrpturbo website and follow Xrpturbo on X (Twitter) and Telegram .

