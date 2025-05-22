Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) Vaccine (Monovalent, Trivalent) Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts Report 2025-2030

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Measles, Mumps, Rubella Vaccine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Monovalent, Trivalent), Target Population (Infants & Children, Adults), Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Healthcare Institutions), Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Measles, Mumps, Rubella Vaccine Market was valued at USD 1.82 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.95 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.47%.

This growth is due to increasing government support and public health campaigns. A key turning point was in April 2025, when the U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a long-time vaccine skeptic, publicly endorsed the MMR vaccine amidst a surge in measles outbreaks in Texas. His public reversal and endorsement came after the second measles-related death in the state, drawing significant media attention and spurring nationwide discussion. Although it stirred backlash from segments of his prior supporter base, Kennedy's statement played a vital role in shifting public perception and reinforcing the importance of MMR vaccination.

This event served as a catalyst for boosting vaccination campaigns and improving compliance among hesitant populations. High-profile endorsements can create powerful ripple effects across communities, strengthening efforts to increase immunization coverage and minimize the risk of future outbreaks, especially in areas facing rising anti-vaccine sentiment.







Product approval is another major growth driver in the MMR vaccine market. In June 2022, GSK announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its Priorix vaccine for active immunization against measles, mumps, and rubella in individuals aged 12 months and older. Already licensed in over 100 countries, including Canada, Australia, and across Europe, Priorix has distributed over 800 million doses globally, demonstrating its reliability and widespread use.

Its FDA approval provided U.S. healthcare providers with an alternative to Merck's M-M-R II, enhancing supply chain resilience and meeting rising demand amid global outbreaks. The availability of more options also fosters competition, potentially reducing costs and improving accessibility. Regulatory approvals such as this not only validate the safety and efficacy of new vaccines but also expand the overall market by encouraging adoption among both healthcare professionals and hesitant individuals.



Government-led awareness campaigns, school-entry vaccine requirements, and increased funding for immunization programs are proving effective in mitigating outbreak risks and ensuring community-wide protection. Such efforts reflect a global policy commitment to achieve measles elimination targets, especially after setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Coordinated government action remains critical in maintaining high vaccination rates and ensuring the success of public health efforts.



In the Asia-Pacific region, local manufacturers and public-private collaborations are playing a vital role in expanding MMR vaccine accessibility. In November 2023, Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) launched the Mabella vaccine-a measles and rubella combination vaccine developed in partnership with the Polyvac Institute of Vietnam. This launch coincided with the 25th anniversary of the Human Biologicals Institute and marked a significant milestone in India's efforts to provide affordable vaccines to its population.

The Mabella vaccine supports India's Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), which targets millions of children annually. By offering a domestically produced, cost-effective alternative, this launch has the potential to strengthen vaccination coverage, especially in underserved regions. Moreover, such collaborations signify the importance of regional vaccine self-sufficiency and innovation. As more countries in Asia-Pacific develop and license their own vaccines, the regional market is set to grow rapidly, reducing dependency on imported formulations and boosting health infrastructure.



Targeted immunization programs in response to localized outbreaks also contribute significantly to market expansion. For example, in November 2024, Sri Lanka's Ministry of Health initiated a special vaccination campaign targeting specific districts following a rise in measles cases. This week-long program focused on high-risk areas where immunization coverage had declined and aimed to contain the spread through rapid, door-to-door vaccine deployment. These focused interventions showcase how agile, targeted strategies can rapidly close immunity gaps and prevent disease resurgence.

Such national initiatives often receive support from global health organizations like the WHO and UNICEF, further amplifying their impact. In low- and middle-income countries, where routine vaccination systems may face infrastructural or funding challenges, these targeted drives are crucial. They highlight the importance of responsive public health policies and demonstrate how even short-term campaigns can fuel market demand, support local vaccine distribution networks, and contribute to global disease elimination goals.



Measles, Mumps, Rubella Vaccine Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the tetravalent segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.37% in 2024 and is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2030. This surge is primarily fueled by the growing demand for comprehensive immunization solutions that provide protection against multiple diseases in a single dose.

Based on the targeted population, the infants and children (9 months to 12) segment dominated with the largest market share of 67.96% in 2024, and is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2030, driven by increasing global immunization efforts and heightened awareness of vaccine-preventable diseases.

In 2024, the vaccine centers and public health clinics segment led the distribution channel category, capturing the largest market share at 41.65%. These public health facilities-including community health centers and government-run vaccination clinics-serve as primary providers of MMR vaccines, particularly in areas where public healthcare is the mainstay for most of the population. Their pivotal role in immunization delivery is further bolstered by government-funded initiatives, such as India's Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), which has played a critical part in broadening access to vaccines across the country.

The North American measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine market holds the largest market share, fueled by strong government efforts and expanded public health initiatives aimed at controlling outbreaks and increasing vaccination coverage across the region.

