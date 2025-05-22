Compassionate Behavior Solutions Launches Comprehensive Courses to Help Every Child Thrive

St. Louis, Missouri, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On a mission to help all children thrive, Compassionate Behavior Solutions (CBS) released a set of comprehensive courses designed to equip teachers with a better understanding of students’ unique needs and challenges. Led by Amy Titone, PhD, a board-certified behavior analyst with 35 years of industry experience, the organization provides training, consultation, and support to school districts, agencies, and families who work with children with explosive behavior. By launching its courses, CBS hopes to broaden its impact even further.



The courses center on three aspects: disruptive behaviors, mental health support, and autism awareness. The first zeroes in on those teachers and parents working with behaviors that disrupt the classroom, as well as with kids’ refusal to work. Amidst a myriad of courses, Dr. Titone highlights Rage to Reason: Behavior Intervention for the Treatment of Explosive Behavior in the Classroom as an invaluable resource for understanding skill deficits that lead to refusals and rage, regulating anxiety in the classroom, and teaching coping skills, among others.

Through mental health support courses, CBS rewrites the common narrative that mental illness is a primarily adult problem. Therefore, it offers programs like Social Emotional Learning Certification: Supporting Mental Health in the School Setting, a four-day certification training, to build a better foundation of social and emotional support at school and at home. “Many people still don’t realize how common and serious childhood mental health concerns are,” stresses Dr. Titone. “These courses provide more than the necessary education; they break the stigma that prevents kids from getting the help they need and deserve.”

Meanwhile, its autism awareness resources focus on identifying and understanding ASD’s symptoms, both mild and severe. Effective Classroom Strategies for Autism Spectrum Disorders is one of its core ASD courses, offering visual, behavioral, and language mapping strategies that empower children on the spectrum to thrive in the classroom and beyond.

It’s important to note that CBS’s courses are pre-recorded and on-demand, allowing teachers, parents, and communities to access these invaluable insights whenever, wherever. This format was inspired by the evident void Dr. Titone noticed when traveling across the state and nation to deliver disruptive behavior training presentations during professional development days. “Every morning or lunch break, teachers would line up, asking for advice on particular behaviors,” she recalls. “But presenting for a wide audience, delving into specific tendencies simply wasn’t possible.”

Dr. Titone, dedicated to bridging this gap, sought alternative solutions, and on-demand content was the natural next step. Her efforts with online courses began many years ago, but it wasn’t until COVID sparked the digital revolution that it took off. Especially in today’s landscape, where overwhelmed teachers, particularly in special education, tend to quit, it is essential to equip them with the tools to understand—not manage—disruptive behaviors.

To fuel her mission. Dr. Titone also provides a free child-specific consultation to anyone who completes one of CBS’s courses. This allows parents and educators to access valuable feedback from someone who understands the challenges and needs of both adults and children intimately. “Even when you have finished the course and you are equipped with the knowledge to make a change in your classroom, life has a way of surprising us,” she says. “That’s what this meeting is for: asking specific questions and seeking personalized guidance. And sometimes, all you need to hear is that you’re doing everything just fine.”

Ultimately, CBS’s courses go beyond skills and education; they ignite a paradigm shift in a system designed to shape smart, confident, and kind leaders for tomorrow. “If we don’t change the way we provide training for teachers, we’re risking an entire generation of children who are failed by the very system created to uplift them,” she reflects. “But if we can understand their behaviors and challenges, we can ignite their passion in a way that makes a difference. Because when kids are guided to become the best version of themselves, they become extraordinary human beings doing extraordinary things.”









