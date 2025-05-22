PXG Drops 2025 Stars & Stripes Capsule Collection: A Bold Tribute to American Golf

Scottsdale, AZ, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PXG, the American brand founded by United States Marine Corps Vietnam veteran Bob Parsons, continues its tradition of honoring patriotism and performance with the launch of its 2025 Stars & Stripes Capsule Collection. This special-edition lineup is a salute to performance, style, and American golf culture.

Launching with the summer season, the Stars & Stripes Capsule aligns with some of the most celebrated moments in American golf. From Memorial Day to Fourth of July, major championships to international team events, it’s built to be a statement-making staple all season long.

“The Stars & Stripes Capsule isn’t just about gearing up for the course – it’s about standing for something,” said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. “It’s a salute to our country, our military, and to every golfer who plays with heart, grit, and pride.”

This summer, PXG invites you to gear up and represent with purpose. Collection highlights include:

Patriotic Headcovers — built to protect, styled to stand out

Premium Golf Gloves — award-winning performance with patriotic detailing

Bold Caps — lightweight and breathable, designed to shade and shine

On-Course Accessories —microfiber golf towels and milled ball markers with red, white, and blue accents

Special-Edition Golf Bags — sturdy, refined, and unmistakably PXG

Everyday Crossbody Bag — sleek, functional, and street-ready

“Americana Home Course” Hoodie — go-to for comfort and statement-making style

The 2025 Stars & Stripes Collection is available now at select PXG retail stores and online at www.PXG.com.

ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Jake Knapp, Patrick Fishburn, Zach Johnson, David Lipsky, Henrik Norlander, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Cristobal Del Solar, Patrick Cover, Brandon Crick, Seth Reeves, Augusto Nunez, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Dougherty, Ryan McCormick, Shad Tuten, Joey Garber, Nathan Petronzio, Celine Boutier, Linnea Strom, Mina Harigae, Auston Kim, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Minji Kang, Kaitlin Milligan, and Christina Kim.

Contact Info



Leela Brennan

press@pxg.com

+1 480-387-5591