[Latest] Global Connected Enterprise Market Size/Share Worth USD 3964.15 Billion by 2034 at a 25.27% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT)

Austin, TX, USA, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Connected Enterprise Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Services, Managed, Professional, Solution, Customers Experience Management, Business Analytics, Remote Monitoring, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Application Value ), By Management (Platform, Application Enablement & Development, Device Management, Connectivity Management), By Application (BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Food & Beverages, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Connected Enterprise Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 414.37 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 519.08 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3964.15 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 25.27% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Connected Enterprise Market Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the Connected Enterprise Market will witness exorbitant growth, as industries all across are shifting to cloud computing to enhance flexibility and scalability. Automation in various sectors, inclusive of healthcare, banking, and the like, boosts the requirement for efficient and integrated business systems. Improved IoT applications are providing valuable insights as well as operational efficiencies. Small- as well as medium-sized enterprises are increasingly embracing services provided by the connected enterprise market.

Connected Enterprise Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Let’s Capitulate Cloud Computing: Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are refurbishing the way businesses operate by facilitating seamless connections among several systems, processes, and devices. Moreover, widespread adoption pertaining to cloud computing has provided essential infrastructure for supporting the connected enterprises’ connectivity and data analytics needs. Cloud computing lets businesses deploy as well as scale connected solutions cost-effectively and faster.

Digitally Transforming All Across: Companies are implementing technology for improving creativity and flexibility, thereby utilizing data for operational enhancement and decision-making. Analysis of data from the connected devices offers insights for decision-making, process optimization, and predictive maintenance. Also, rising demand for cloud computing, IoT, and analytics across finance, healthcare, and manufacturing industries boosts growth. Governments’ initiatives such as funding for digital transformation are also bolstering the market.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 519.08 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 3964.15 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 414.37 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 25.27% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Component, Management, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Connected Enterprise Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The growing adoption of various digital transformation initiatives, such as AI, IoT, and cloud computing, is the major strength. Various verticals, such as BFSI, manufacturing, IT and telecom, and retail, are embracing connected enterprise solutions, services, and platforms, which are known to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Weaknesses: Ensuring seamless integration of diverse systems and technologies into an enterprise could be complicated. Furthermore, over-reliance on interconnected systems does raise the risk of cyberattacks and vulnerabilities pertaining to security. On the other hand, scaling the connected enterprise solutions for accommodating rapid growth could be challenging.

Opportunities: Integration of cloud computing, IoT, and AI presents novel opportunities for connected enterprise solutions. Besides, leveraging the connected data for supply chain optimization, predictive maintenance, and improved decision-making offers notable potential. It can also personalize customer interactions.

Threats: The growing threat of cyberattacks as well as data breaches does pose a noticeable risk to connected enterprise systems. Furthermore, evolving compliance requirements and regulations are likely to impact the deployment of connected enterprise solutions. Such factors could pose threats to connected enterprise market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Connected Enterprise market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Connected Enterprise market forward?

What are the Connected Enterprise Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Connected Enterprise Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Connected Enterprise market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Connected Enterprises Market Regional Perspective

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA make up the connected enterprises market.

North America: led the connected enterprise market in 2024, and we expect the status quo to persist throughout the forecast period. This outlook could be attributed to liberalization on the part of technological growth across various commercial segments in this region. Organizations herein are deploying connected enterprise solutions for supporting business operations, exercising information control, and striving for customer satisfaction. Additionally, North America is an innovation hub that is known for the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in the first place. Their awareness regarding compliance with regulations and the requirement of stronger security is greatly contributing to the popularity of the connected enterprise solutions.

Europe: The focus of multiple businesses in Europe on advanced manufacturing, digital transformation, and stringent regulations is among the primary factors driving the connected enterprise market. Cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and IoT are strengthening the expansion of the connected enterprise market herein. Plus, the region’s commitment to upscaling digital sustainability and digital technology, such as the Europe’s Internet of Things Policy and European Urban Initiative, does encourage businesses to go for smart technologies to enhance quality of life and help in regional growth.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific’s connected enterprise market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and growing inclination regarding adoption of digital innovation. Plus, competitors and governments are collaborating with various companies to drive connected enterprise solutions. For example, in September 2023, Huawei unleashed three product portfolios designed exclusively for multiple industry scenarios. These products comprise high-quality SME offices, high-quality smart wards, and high quality simplified data centers.

During the forecast period, we expect constructive disruption in the connected enterprise market in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The oil and gas companies are incorporating connected enterprise to improve on working processes and cut down on unnecessary expenses.

Browse the full “Connected Enterprise Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Services, Managed, Professional, Solution, Customers Experience Management, Business Analytics, Remote Monitoring, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Application Value ), By Management (Platform, Application Enablement & Development, Device Management, Connectivity Management), By Application (BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Food & Beverages, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/connected-enterprise-market/

Here is a list of the prominent players in the Connected Enterprise Market:

UiPath

Rockwell Automation Inc.

PTC

L&T Mindtree

IBM Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

GE Digital

Cisco Systems

Bosch GmbH

Accelerite

Wipro Limited

Jacobs Engineering Group

MachineShop Inc.

Others

The Connected Enterprise Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Services

Managed

Professional

Solution

Customers Experience Management

Business Analytics

Remote Monitoring

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Application Value Management

Platform

Application Enablement & Development

Device Management

Connectivity Management

Application

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Food & Beverages

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Connected Enterprise Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Connected Enterprise Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Connected Enterprise Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Connected Enterprise Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Connected Enterprise Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Connected Enterprise Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Connected Enterprise Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the estimate of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What does Connected Enterprise Market Chain Analysis involve regarding Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Connected Enterprise Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Connected Enterprise Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What should the entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels be for the connected enterprise industry?

