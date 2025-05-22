Fresche Solutions and FalconStor Partner to Modernize IBM i Data Backup and Management

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions, a global leader in AI-powered IT modernization, announces a strategic partnership with FalconStor Software, a leader in IBM Power Systems backup optimization. Together, the companies will deliver modern, secure, and scalable backup and recovery solutions for IBM i environments in the cloud.

As part of the collaboration, FalconStor’s StorSafe® solution will be integrated into Fresche’s managed services for IBM Power Virtual Server (PowerVS), providing enterprises with a cyber-resilient, cost-effective alternative to legacy tape-based backup systems. The joint solution is designed to optimize backup and archive operations in hybrid cloud deployments by:

Modernizing backup from on-premises IBM Power systems to PowerVS: Enabling seamless hybrid cloud transitions

Enabling seamless hybrid cloud transitions Optimizing backups of workloads running natively in PowerVS: Ensuring high-speed recovery and reduced storage costs

Ensuring high-speed recovery and reduced storage costs Leveraging IBM Cloud Object Storage (COS): For long-term data retention, compliance, and immutable protection against ransomware attacks



“Our collaboration with FalconStor strengthens our ability to help IBM i customers modernize with confidence,” said Lief Morin, GM, Managed Services at Fresche Solutions. “Together, we’re delivering solutions that align with cloud-first strategies while maintaining enterprise-grade resilience and security.”

Key Benefits of FalconStor StorSafe®:

Faster, More Reliable Backup & Recovery: Emulates traditional tape libraries while improving speed, flexibility, and automation

Emulates traditional tape libraries while improving speed, flexibility, and automation Cloud-Ready and Scalable: Integrates with IBM COS to ensure geo-dispersed, highly durable archive and restore capabilities

Integrates with IBM COS to ensure geo-dispersed, highly durable archive and restore capabilities Reduced Costs: Advanced deduplication and storage optimization reduce infrastructure, bandwidth, and cloud storage expenses by up to 60%, including infrastructure costs

Advanced deduplication and storage optimization reduce infrastructure, bandwidth, and cloud storage expenses by up to 60%, including infrastructure costs Ransomware Protection: Immutable storage and WORM (Write Once Read Many) support defend critical data from cyber threats

Immutable storage and WORM (Write Once Read Many) support defend critical data from cyber threats Seamless Integration: Fully compatible with IBM BRMS and other backup tools, making deployment fast and non-disruptive



“This partnership is a natural fit,” added Todd Brooks, CEO, FalconStor. “Fresche’s leadership in IBM i modernization and managed services complements our mission to provide robust, efficient, and future-ready data protection.”

To learn more about how Fresche and FalconStor optimize IBM i backup, visit www.freschesolutions.com or www.falconstor.com.

About Fresche Solutions

Innovators in AI-powered IT modernization, Fresche manages and maximizes the value of IBM i business-critical systems to reduce technical debt. Our market-leading IP and proven solutions in Modernization, AI & Data Analytics, KTLO , and Cloud Managed Services have earned the trust of global leaders from 2200+ companies. Reimagine your IT challenges into future growth and innovation with Fresche Solutions.

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTC: FALC) is a trusted leader in data protection, enabling enterprises to modernize backup and archiving across hybrid environments. Its StorSafe platform helps customers optimize storage usage, protect against ransomware, and streamline cloud adoption, especially in IBM ecosystems.

