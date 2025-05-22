NetTutor Launches AI Hub to Support Responsible Use and Development of Artificial Intelligence

Tampa, Florida, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincent Forese, President of Link-Systems International (LSI), announced the launch of a new AI Hub within NetTutor, the company’s proprietary online tutoring platform. The AI Hub is designed to support both students interested in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Data Analytics (DA), as well as those seeking to understand and apply AI tools effectively in academic settings.

The AI Hub offers two distinct but complementary learning paths. Students pursuing AI and ML development receive expert instruction in coding fundamentals, algorithmic reasoning, and ethical design principles. Meanwhile, students leveraging AI tools for academic tasks are guided through the “How-to-AI” program, which promotes responsible and strategic usage aligned with academic integrity standards.

As AI continues to shape educational and professional environments, developing both AI fluency and digital ethics has become critical. NetTutor is expanding its Student Success Coaching to include AI literacy, helping students integrate AI tools into their learning process while maintaining ethical standards. Tutors offer strategies for using AI in research, study assistance, and problem-solving, emphasizing critical evaluation and avoidance of plagiarism.

“As AI continues to transform education, it’s essential that students not only understand how to build these technologies but also how to use them responsibly,” said Forese. “With our new AI Hub, we’re bridging the gap between development and application – giving students the tools to succeed, whether they’re future AI engineers or simply looking to integrate AI into their studies in an ethical and effective way.”

The launch of the AI Hub reinforces NetTutor’s commitment to preparing students for the demands of a technology-driven academic and career landscape. With expert guidance tailored to diverse student goals, the platform aims to foster confidence, responsibility, and success in the age of AI.

About Link-Systems International, Inc.

Link-Systems International, Inc. (LSI) is an education technology company dedicated to improving student success through innovative online learning solutions. Since 1995, LSI has developed cutting-edge platforms, including NetTutor, a leading online tutoring service offering expert academic support across numerous subjects. The company partners with institutions to deliver scalable, customizable, and integrity-focused learning experiences.

Media Communications.

Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Attachment