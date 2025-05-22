Toll Brothers Announces Last Chance to Build a New Luxury Home at Laurel Pointe in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to build a new home in Laurel Pointe , an exclusive community within the Lake Nona master plan in Orlando, Florida. Only a limited number of homes remain available for sale, including the stunning Marsanne Farmhouse model home.

The final home sites in the community, including many that back up to a water conservation area, feature home designs from the Collage Collection in Laurel Pointe. This collection offers unique floor plans and stunning exterior designs, as well as high-end interiors including gourmet kitchens, spacious living areas, expansive primary bedroom suites, and smart home features. Homes at Laurel Pointe are priced from $1.7 million.





“We invite home buyers to tour the final new homes available in the Collage Collection at Laurel Pointe,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Orlando. “Laurel Pointe offers exceptional home designs, picturesque home sites, and easy access to Lake Nona's expansive amenities.”

Conveniently located close to A-rated Orange County schools and a short drive from Orlando International Airport, Laurel Pointe is near top shopping, dining, arts, and recreation destinations, including Lake Nona Town Center. Major highways are easily accessible, offering homeowners easy access to Orlando’s theme parks, sporting arenas, stadiums, and more. Robust educational and healthcare offerings are located within a five-mile radius of the neighborhood, including three university campuses and a world class health and life sciences district featuring a children’s hospital, veterans’ hospital, and adult teaching hospital.

Recognized as a smart city of technology, innovation, and wellness, Lake Nona is one of the country’s fastest growing master-planned communities, encompassing 17 square miles, and home to a collaborative network of businesses across the healthcare and life sciences, sports and performance, and transportation industries. It is Central Florida’s best-selling community with one of the largest events and programming calendars in the nation. Additionally, residents of Laurel Pointe will have access to Lake Nona's amenities including trails, parks, wellness program, and more.

For more information, please call 877-431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL .





