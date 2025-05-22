Freeman Quantitative Trading(FQAI) 5.0 Is Coming—Ushering in a New Wave of Intelligent Investing

Chicago, IL, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeman Quantitative Trading(FQAI), an AI-powered digital asset trading platform developed by a team of former C3.ai, Inc. engineers, today announced the upcoming gray-box testing of its next-generation trading system, Freeman Quantitative Trading 5.0, scheduled to take place between June 20 and July 10, 2025. The new system represents a major leap in computational capability and intelligent decision-making, reinforcing Freeman’s position at the forefront of quantitative fintech innovation.







NVIDIA-Powered Breakthrough in AI Quant Performance



A core feature of version 5.0 is its enhanced performance architecture powered by NVIDIA’s latest generation of high-performance chips. By integrating these chips into its infrastructure, Freeman Quantitative Trading has unlocked microsecond-level data processing, parallel training of complex strategies, and real-time execution across thousands of equities and derivatives.



Freeman Quantitative Trading 5.0 integrates advanced AI methodologies, including deep learning, graph neural networks, and reinforcement learning. These capabilities enable adaptive, self-evolving trading strategies designed to identify and respond to extreme market events with unprecedented precision.



Key Innovations in Freeman Quantitative Trading 5.0



During the gray-box testing phase, selected institutional investors and financial partners will evaluate the platform across several key dimensions:



High-Dimensional Data Integration – Fusion of macroeconomic, social sentiment, and real-time trading data to enable market-sensitive arbitrage and hedging.



Intelligent Portfolio Optimization – Use of generative adversarial networks (GANs) and Bayesian optimization to dynamically construct portfolios with superior risk-adjusted returns.



Next-Generation Risk Controls – AI-driven models that adapt to volatility and reduce exposure to black swan events.



Enhanced Strategy Development Tools – A redesigned user interface and automation layer for accelerated strategy creation and deployment.



A Track Record of Innovation



Since its founding in 2021, Freeman Quantitative Trading has evolved rapidly through five product generations. Its technical foundation is shaped by alumni from top AI firms and academic institutions. The company launched its first production platform in March 2022, amid a volatile global economic backdrop.



With strong backing from institutions such as Fortress Investment Group, Lone Pine Capital, Geode Capital Management, and HorizonPointe Financial Group, Freeman has positioned itself as a global player in AI-enhanced digital asset management.



“With version 5.0, we are combining cutting-edge AI, NVIDIA-powered speed, and institutional-grade design to create a platform that helps users thrive in complexity,” said Freeman Zhang, Founder and CEO of Freeman Quantitative Trading. “This marks a new era in intelligent investing.”



Looking Ahead



Following gray testing, Freeman plans to further expand institutional partnerships and deploy localized strategy modules in key global markets. The 5.0 launch is part of Freeman’s broader vision to create a decentralized, AI-optimized financial infrastructure for the Web3 era.



About Freeman Quantitative Trading



Freeman Quantitative Trading is a next-generation AI-driven digital asset trading platform that combines artificial intelligence with decentralized blockchain infrastructure. Founded in 2021, the company delivers intelligent automation, transparent on-chain execution, and high-performance trading tools for both institutional and individual investors. The FQAI token powers its incentive mechanisms, subscriptions, and governance.

