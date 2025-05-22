AM Best affirms ratings of Coface’s main operating subsidiaries

Paris, 22 May 2025 – 18.00

The rating agency AM Best affirmed today the Financial Strength Rating (IFS rating) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of ’a+’ (Excellent) of Compagnie française d’assurance pour le commerce extérieur (la Compagnie), Coface North America Insurance Company (CNAIC) and Coface Re. The outlook for these ratings is “stable”.

In its press release, AM Best highlights that this rating reflects, “Coface group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management”.

This strength is underpinned by a consolidated risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level as measured by the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) score.

AM Best also believes that “the group’s prospective performance may be subject to volatility, driven by the uncertain global operating environment. However, the group is able to take prompt risk-mitigating actions on non-performing business when required” and AM Best expects “cross-cycle performance metrics to remain supportive of the strong assessment”.

Last, in its release, the rating agency underscores that this note reflects Coface’s “leading position in the global credit insurance market, which is characterised by high barriers to entry”.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2025

(subject to change)

H1-2025 results: 31 July 2025 (after market close)

9M-2025 results: 3 November 2025 (after market close)

