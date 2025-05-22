MAHA Institute Launches to Support Trump-Kennedy Health Agenda and Commission Report

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its successful launch on May 15, featuring the highly-anticipated “MAHA Commission Report” spearheaded by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the MAHA Institute returns to the nation's capital this week. As the professional policy and advocacy organization representing health-conscious Americans from across the political spectrum, MAHA Institute leadership will engage directly with the White House, Congress, HHS officials, and Cabinet Secretaries charged by President Donald Trump with implementing the "Make America Healthy Again" agenda.

“We have a situation now where we have amazing leadership at the federal health agencies,” said MAHA Institute Co-President Mark Gorton, “But the number of actual, true MAHA supporters at the top of these agencies is maybe 75 people across an HHS that has 60,000 employees. And their job is unbelievably daunting because these bureaucracies are highly resistant to change.”

Last week, the MAHA Institute launched with a roundtable to preview the MAHA Commission Report, featuring leading advocates from all the major focus areas of the Make America Healthy Again movement, including:

Ending chronic disease.

Improved metabolic health.

Affordable healthy food and dietary guidelines.

Thriving family farms.

Clean agriculture.

Natural fertility.

Minimizing toxic chemical exposure.

Vaccine safety, transparency, accountability, choice, and informed consent.

Supporting alternatives to pharmaceuticals for chronic mental health issues.

Aligning incentives to promote affordable healthcare on a pay-for-success basis.

The MAHA Institute was founded to help America finish that job by providing public and expert support for the MAHA Agenda throughout the Executive Branch and Congress. The Institute organizes itself under Six Pillars.

The Six Pillars of the MAHA Institute:

1. Supporting State-based MAHA efforts.

2. Providing public and expert support to Federal and State officials and legislators.

3. Connecting HHS and related agencies to experienced and available personnel.

4. Supporting the efforts of MAHA policy experts.

5. Amplifying MAHA wins for President Trump, Secretary Kennedy, and the Cabinet.

6. Fundraising in support of the national movement.

The MAHA Institute brings together distinguished leaders from across health advocacy, agriculture, public service, and grassroots organizing to address America's urgent health crisis. Leading the organization are Co-Presidents Tony Lyons and Mark Gorton, who volunteer their expertise to guide this critical initiative.

They are joined by an impressive coalition of health freedom advocates including Mary Holland, CEO and General Counsel of Children's Health Defense; Zen Honeycutt, Founder of Moms Across America; Bryan Mussard, Owner of Reminisce Angus Ranch who brings vital agricultural expertise; Hilary Boynton, Founder of School of Lunch revolutionizing children's nutrition; and Matt Connor representing Bravest for Choice and the National Coalition of Frontline Workers.

These voices, alongside many other dedicated professionals and advocates, form the backbone of the MAHA Institute's mission to improve American health outcomes through transparency, scientific integrity, and citizen empowerment.

The MAHA Institute is the professional policy and advocacy organization for health-conscious and principled Americans in the political middle. We source, engage, and motivate people with the skills and political will to heal the nation. Our goal is to renew our culture, as well as the political, regulatory, and legislative environment, to realign it with the first principles of the United States of America. We are at work throughout the nation in State Capitols and Washington, DC. Our mission reflects our core belief: Healthy Americans + A Healthy Republic = A Healthy America.

The MAHA Institute is led by veterans of Team Kennedy and the American Values Super PAC. We helped fund and lead Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 2024 campaign and supported his confirmation as Secretary of Health and Human Services. The group is empowered by over 110,000 engaged citizens who have generated over 20,000 policy ideas to help Make America Healthy Again.