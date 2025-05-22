trivago N.V. Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders





DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 22, 2025 – trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that its

annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on June 27, 2025, at the offices of NautaDutilh N.V.,

Beethovenstraat 400, 1082 PR Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The meeting will start at 3:00 p.m. CEST.

The convening notice and explanatory notes for the general meeting are available free of charge in the

Investor Relations section of trivago N.V.'s corporate website at ir.trivago.com.





About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. is a leading global hotel search and price comparison platform and one of the most recognized

travel brands in the world. When price savvy travelers are searching for a hotel, we want trivago to be the

obvious choice. We help them find the best place to stay and the best time to go. trivago enables them to

book with confidence, saving them valuable time and money. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we

personalize and simplify the hotel search experience for millions of travelers every month. We provide

access to more than 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation in over 190 countries.





Media Contact

naomi.mnyamana@trivago.com



Investor Contact

ir@trivago.com





