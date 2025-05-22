Best Online Casinos Canada 2025: New Casino Posido Launches New Games

Vancouver, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Posido Casino - ranked as one of the best online casinos in Canada for 2025 - recently announced the launch of new bonuses and promotions, which promise to be the biggest amongst all the operators in the country.

Posido has revealed they have renovated their welcome bonus, now offering 100% extra on the first deposit + 200 Free Spins + secret bonus worth up to $300, along with the introduction of new offers of free spins, free chips, cashback and reload bonuses.

All Canada residents can claim the welcome bonus and all the other promotions available on Posido Casino now:

The welcome bonus is available for all new players over 18 years old, giving instant access to a first deposit bonus up to $750, 200 free spins on selected slots and a Crab Bonus, which can reward players with up to $300 CAD.

The Canadian online casino has released a step by step tutorial on how new players can create an account on Posido.com and claim the welcome bonus:

Visit Posido Casino Click on “Register” Select your welcome bonus Click on “Choose” Enter your email address Create a password for your account Click on “Next Step” Enter your names and birth date Click on “Next Step” Choose your country as Canada and select CAD as your currency Enter your postal code AND enter your phone number Select your city and write in your address Click on “Create Account”

Posido specifies the next step for activating the welcome bonus requires to make a first deposit, which players can complete by following this complementary tutorial:

Log into your account on Posido Canada website Click on “Deposit” Select your favorite payment method Enter how much you want to deposit Click on “Deposit” Complete the transaction

Posido explains they automatically confirm the first deposit, proceeding to credit the account balance with 100% extra up to $750 CAD, 200 free spins on selected online slots and the Bonus Crab worth up to $300 CAD.

All interested readers can take advantage of this promotion and explore the largest library of real money games in Canada at Posido Casino:

Posido Bets On Introducing New Bonuses to Expand Its Presence in Canada

Posido’s spokesperson explains: “One of the most important decisions we made early in May was to renovate our current bonuses and introduce new promotions to accomplish two key goals: attract new players and keep our current customers happy with our brand”.

The Canadian casino has shared the list of the new bonuses and promotions they have launched to advance their efforts of becoming the top option amongst the best online casinos for 2025:

Welcome Bonus: Get 100% extra on the first deposit + 200 Free Spins + Crab Bonus worth up to $300 CAD

Get 100% extra on the first deposit + 200 Free Spins + Crab Bonus worth up to $300 CAD Exclusive Deposit Bonus: Get 100% extra on a new deposit up to $200 CAD

Get 100% extra on a new deposit up to $200 CAD Weekly Reload Bonus of 50 Free Spins: Make a new deposit and receive 50 Free Spins Instantly

Roulette Run: Play your favorite casino games for a chance to win $15,000 CAD

Make a new deposit and receive 50 Free Spins Instantly Play your favorite casino games for a chance to win $15,000 CAD 15% Weekly Cashback Bonus: Get 15% cashback up to $5,000 CAD every week

Get 15% cashback up to $5,000 CAD every week Weekend Reload Bonus: Get up to $1,300 for free + 50 Free Spins on any new deposit during the weekend

Get up to $1,300 for free + 50 Free Spins on any new deposit during the weekend 25% Live Casino Cashback Bonus: Get 25% cashback up to $300 CAD for playing live dealer games

Get 25% cashback up to $300 CAD for playing live dealer games Live Trivia Game Bonus: Join this exclusive game and win a prize pool of $5,000 CAD

Join this exclusive game and win a prize pool of $5,000 CAD Weekly Challenges: Posido offers players the opportunity to win free chips, free credits, free spins cash by completing weekly challenges, such as playing online slots games like Majestic King, Stunning Hot, Book of Demigods IV, Big Bass Amazon Extreme, Sweet Bonanza, amongst others.

“Players are free to compare our bonuses and promotions against what the best online casinos in Canada currently offer, and they are going to see that our offers are the most generous nowadays, because we believe in delivering as much value as possible, and there’s no better way of proving it than by rewarding players accordingly”.

Posido also offers exclusive bonuses and promotions for sports betting, such as deposit bonuses, free bets, cashback, accumulator boost and reload bonuses.

Posido has revealed they are working on adding more bonuses and promotions in the coming weeks, because their goal is to become the top online casino in Canada for 2025 and beyond.

Posido Innovates in the Online Casino Space by Offering the Lowest Wagering Requirements

The online casino also revealed that all of their new bonuses and promotions feature the friendliest wagering requirements and terms and conditions, to make their offers even more attractive in the eyes of Canadian players.

Posido currently offers the lowest rollover requirement amongst all the best online casino sites in Canada, along with the longest time limit and the biggest maximum win limit, allowing Canadian players to profit more than at other online casinos and gambling sites.

“Our bonuses look good and they are actually good, because they are easier to turn into real money you can cash out, without all the hidden terms and conditions you might find at other online casinos. We let you know the exact wagering requirements and terms and conditions that reign over every single one of our bonuses and promotions. Our goal is to keep it real and transparent, because Posido is all about fair play”.

Posido invites all interested readers to explore their bonuses and use them to play over 8,000+ games for real money:

Posido Has Introduced New Games to Complement the Launch of Their New Bonuses

The new online casino also revealed they recently expanded their library of games to complement the launch of the new bonuses and promotions. Therefore, it has also become the top online casino for game variety, especially for playing real money online slots.

“Bonuses and promotions are only good if you have plenty of options for spending them, and this is why we also decided to expand our library of games to nearly 10,000 in different categories from online slots and table games to live dealer games and instant games such as crash”.

Posido Casino currently offers games in the following categories:

Online Slots

Roulette

Blackjack

Poker

Baccarat

Pontoon

Lotto

Bingo

Live Dealer Games

Show Games

Instant Games

The online casino also revealed they have integrated a full sportsbook with live betting capabilities, to give their players a new way to wager their money and bonuses and win.

“We Have Engineered Our Bonuses to Be Easy to Redeem and Fast to Cash out”

Posido Casino has integrated a new payment system to accomplish key goals in the banking department: approve withdrawal request instant, process payouts within the same day, increase limits for withdrawals and simplify KYC.

The online casino expresses their goal is to make it practical and feasible for players to turn bonus and promotions into real money, and offer them the options for receiving the winnings faster than at other online gambling sites in Canada.

Posido currently offers the following payment methods for deposits and withdrawals in Canada:

FunID

Latest trending currencies

Credit Cards

Debit Cards

Skrill

Neteller

Paysafecard

Google Pay

Apple Pay

Interac

Bank Transfer

Posido is an online casino suited to all types of players, ranging from casual players and newcomers to high rollers and seasoned gamblers, offering them the liquidity, payment speed and limits they need to play comfortably on their platform.

