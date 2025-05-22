Top Trends in Foodservice in 2025 | Affordable Yet Ethical: Navigating the Rising Tensions in Foodservice

Explore the Top Trends in Foodservice for 2025, focusing on global trends like affordability amid inflation, healthier menus, and ethical supply chains. Key insights reveal how brands can succeed by enhancing delivery services, leveraging tech, and engaging digitally while building consumer trust and adapting to market shifts.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Top Trends in Foodservice 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Top Trends in Foodservice 2025 outlines the key consumer trends currently impacting global foodservice. It covers rising tensions between affordability needs amid inflation and other growing areas of consumer demand such as healthier menus and more ethical supply chains.

Analysis covers consumer attitudes and behaviors driving each trend, market developments, brand actions, and the innovation landscape.

In 2025 brands will need to stay engaged with foodservice customers by delivering value-for-money not only through low-price deals, but also through more sophisticated delivery services, healthier menus, and sustainable and ethical supply chains. Brands will also need to be increasingly savvy about how they communicate in digital spaces.

Market Highlights

  • Eventually, price wars will have to end, so it is important for brands to continue to deliver value in other ways, such as loyalty programs.
  • The at-home occasion is becoming more frequent and varied, whether that is gaming or socializing with friends. Operators should prioritize tech to overcome delivery infrastructure challenges.
  • Technology drives operational efficiency, making fresh healthy food more accessible. Choosing the right cuisine can be a revelation for balancing health and taste.
  • Sustainable and ethical investment not only wins support from customers but also stabilizes supply chains.
  • Engaging with consumers authentically helps build long-term trust. Positive messaging via community initiatives, such as celebrating cuisines can be a powerful way to reframe political controversy. Smart social media use increases the reach and impact of messages.

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand multiple trends and company responses in order to tap into what is really impacting the industry.
  • Gain a broader appreciation of the foodservice industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.
  • Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

  • TrendSights and need states in foodservice
  • Price wars
  • No place like home
  • Healthy convenience
  • Conscious operations
  • Narrative ownership
  • Takeaways

Company Coverage:

  • Jollibee
  • Chili's
  • Taco Bell
  • Zomato
  • PepsiCo
  • Chipotle
  • Picadeli
  • KFC
  • El Pollo Loco
  • Pizza Hut
  • Blinkit
  • Joe and the Juice
  • McDonald's
  • Yum China



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vefpst

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Food Service
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading