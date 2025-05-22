Top Trends in Foodservice in 2025 | Affordable Yet Ethical: Navigating the Rising Tensions in Foodservice

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Top Trends in Foodservice 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Top Trends in Foodservice 2025 outlines the key consumer trends currently impacting global foodservice. It covers rising tensions between affordability needs amid inflation and other growing areas of consumer demand such as healthier menus and more ethical supply chains.

Analysis covers consumer attitudes and behaviors driving each trend, market developments, brand actions, and the innovation landscape.



In 2025 brands will need to stay engaged with foodservice customers by delivering value-for-money not only through low-price deals, but also through more sophisticated delivery services, healthier menus, and sustainable and ethical supply chains. Brands will also need to be increasingly savvy about how they communicate in digital spaces.



Market Highlights

Eventually, price wars will have to end, so it is important for brands to continue to deliver value in other ways, such as loyalty programs.

The at-home occasion is becoming more frequent and varied, whether that is gaming or socializing with friends. Operators should prioritize tech to overcome delivery infrastructure challenges.

Technology drives operational efficiency, making fresh healthy food more accessible. Choosing the right cuisine can be a revelation for balancing health and taste.

Sustainable and ethical investment not only wins support from customers but also stabilizes supply chains.

Engaging with consumers authentically helps build long-term trust. Positive messaging via community initiatives, such as celebrating cuisines can be a powerful way to reframe political controversy. Smart social media use increases the reach and impact of messages.

Reasons to Buy

Understand multiple trends and company responses in order to tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the foodservice industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

TrendSights and need states in foodservice

Price wars

No place like home

Healthy convenience

Conscious operations

Narrative ownership

Takeaways

Company Coverage:

Jollibee

Chili's

Taco Bell

Zomato

PepsiCo

Chipotle

Picadeli

KFC

El Pollo Loco

Pizza Hut

Blinkit

Joe and the Juice

McDonald's

Yum China





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vefpst

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.