Green Scope Solutions Team Announces 15 Years of Transforming Commercial Energy

Green Scope Solutions, a leading provider of energy efficiency, procurement, and green infrastructure solutions for commercial properties, is proudly celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. What began as a small-scale procurement business has grown into a full-service, energy efficiency partner, streamlining cost-saving solutions for hotels, office buildings, senior living centers, apartment complexes, and more.

Co-founded by Adam Morris and Brian Mavraganes, Green Scope Solutions has evolved organically based on client needs, technological advancements, and a shared vision: to help businesses pay less for the energy they use and, ultimately, to help them use less energy altogether.

“Our biggest differentiator is that we do everything in-house,” said Morris. “We’re not just energy brokers or consultants. We self-perform our work, from design and procurement to installation and ongoing consulting. That gives us complete control over quality, pricing, and results.”

Unlike many that outsource critical components of their services, Green Scope Solutions offers a true turnkey approach. Clients benefit from a centralized partner who handles every piece of the puzzle, right from lighting design, HVAC upgrades, automation systems, and EV charging infrastructure to water-saving retrofits and more, without the burden of coordinating between multiple vendors.

This integrated model has proven particularly valuable in large-scale, multi-site projects. Green Scope recently completed work across over 50 hotels under a single agreement, streamlining logistics, lowering costs, and delivering powerful ROI across states.

“When ownership only has to deal with one phone call instead of seven, we find that as the real value for our clients,” said Mavraganes. “The left hand knows what the right hand is doing, and we can make smarter, faster decisions that save time and money.” The average ROI for Green Scope’s projects is compelling for water-saving initiatives and lighting upgrades, with even faster returns in high-cost energy markets like Hawaii.

Morris and Mavraganes started in 2010 when they recognized a new frontier in commercial energy consulting. They started with a single service, energy procurement, and quickly expanded after hearing consistent feedback from clients asking, “Can you help with lighting? What about HVAC? Water? Design?”

“We just kept saying yes,” said Morris. “And then we built it. That’s how our entire business model grew: by listening, solving real problems, and offering more value.” Green Scope Solutions grew out of demand for additional services, initially under the umbrella of Option One Energy.

Today, its team remains lean but highly efficient. As a licensed distributor, Green Scope buys equipment directly and installs it with its own crews, cutting out middlemen, reducing project costs, and accelerating timelines.

Whether it’s designing more energy-efficient hotel lobbies, installing EV charging stations at office buildings, or upgrading thermostats in senior living facilities, Green Scope helps clients lower costs, meet sustainability goals, and enhance the guest and tenant experience.

As demand for green infrastructure grows, so does Green Scope’s reach. The company operates across the U.S. and has recently expanded into the Caribbean. Projects span from Class A commercial buildings to student housing, with tailored solutions for each property type. “We like to think of ourselves as energy optimization experts,” said Mavraganes. “We simplify the complex. We educate clients, monitor the markets, and build custom strategies that work.” Green Scope’s commitment to education, transparency, and service excellence has earned it long-term relationships in a notoriously fragmented industry.

As the world moves toward more sustainable and connected building systems, Green Scope is positioning itself at the forefront of that shift. With emerging technologies, client demand, and new regulations driving the next chapter, Morris and Mavraganes see the next decade as even more transformational.

“The future of energy is dynamic, and businesses need more than just a utility bill discount,” said Morris. “They need strategy. They need design. They need execution. That’s what we do. And we’re just getting started.”

