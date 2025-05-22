Hivello's Data Proves DePINs Growing Momentum





LONDON and AMSTERDAM, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is the DePIN revolution going to lead to a DePIN Summer? The recent $1.6B blackout across Europe, highlights the necessity for Decentralisation and Hivello’s growth data suggests the need is fast getting met.

The recent $1.6 billion blackout across parts of Europe, highlighted by Forbes in May 2025 , has brought one thing into sharp focus: it’s time to rethink how we build and maintain critical infrastructure—and DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) has been quietly growing while very few noticed.

Hivello, a DePIN Aggregator at the centre of DePIN, offers unique real-time insight into the sector’s acceleration. In the first half of 2025 alone:

Consumer nodes on Hivello’s platform grew 25x

Uptime across the network surged by 3,449%

Revenue generated by Hivello’s network contributing resources to DePIN networks grew 2,785% in the first 6 months of Hivello’s network being online.







In a world where centralized systems are proving increasingly fragile, the recent infrastructure failures have intensified attention on a rising alternative: Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN).

Offering greater resilience, scalability, and accessibility, DePIN is fast becoming a cornerstone of humanity's digital future. Unlike traditional centralized models, DePIN distributes computing, storage, bandwidth and other resources across millions of independent nodes—eliminating single points of failure and enabling more robust networks.

According to Messari’s Q1 2025 DePIN Sector Report , the market is on a fast growth trajectory—surpassing $50 billion in market cap in 2024 and projected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2028. The number of active DePIN-connected devices has crossed 13 million daily contributors, and over $350 million was raised in DePIN-related funding rounds over the past year alone.

With a nascent niche of web3 growing so quickly, are we primed for a DePIN Summer?

As DePIN continues to evolve from concept to critical infrastructure layer, platforms like Hivello are helping bring this transformation to life—connecting users, protocols, and incentives in a way that’s accessible, scalable, and built for the future.

Hivello is a DePIN aggregator that empowers everyday users to earn passive income by monetizing their idle computer resources — such as storage, bandwidth, or compute — across multiple Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs). This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks.We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

