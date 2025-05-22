StreetSmart’s Next-Gen Career Tech Sets the New Standard for Breaking Into Wall Street

New York, NY , May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StreetSmart , the AI-powered career preparation platform founded by former Wall Street professional Bryce Viorst, today announced major upcoming product advancements designed to further democratize access to competitive finance careers. The company plans to release deeper AI personalization based on user performance and industry trends, enhance its resume and interview preparation capabilities, and launch a mobile app to increase daily engagement. StreetSmart is also introducing a mentorship marketplace that will connect users with vetted professionals for structured, on-demand guidance.





“Our mission has always been to level the playing field for aspiring finance professionals, especially those from non-traditional backgrounds,” said Bryce Viorst, Founder and CEO of StreetSmart. “These updates are built to meet the demands of high-stakes recruiting environments, where guidance and preparation often determine who breaks in and who doesn’t.”

Building on Proven Success and User Demand

The announcement marks a strategic evolution for StreetSmart, which has consistently been recognized for its innovative approach to career preparation in the high finance sector. Since its inception, StreetSmart has helped hundreds of users – from undergraduates to experienced professionals – secure competitive roles at leading firms. The upcoming product enhancements are driven by data and direct feedback from users navigating the often opaque recruiting process in finance.

Set to launch later this year, the StreetSmart mobile app will offer interactive quizzes, technical assessments, career readiness modules, and skill-building challenges designed for daily engagement. According to StreetSmart, the app will allow users to build skills incrementally through gamified challenges that encourage community participation. “The idea is to keep candidates ready year-round,” Viorst said. “It’s not just about long-term preparation, it’s about staying sharp for when opportunity strikes.”

The AI-Powered Resume Builder is also being upgraded to leverage machine learning algorithms that adapt to user performance data and evolving recruiting standards. “We want every resume that comes out of StreetSmart to be custom-built to stand out in hyper-competitive recruiting processes,” said Viorst. “That means tailoring for ATS filters and aligning with what top firms actually look for.”

Complementing this, StreetSmart’s Interview Prep suite is undergoing enhancements to dynamically tailor questions based on industry demands, user history, and desired career paths. “When the stakes are this high, one-size-fits-all tools just won't cut it,” Viorst said. “These scenarios are designed by industry professionals to reflect the pressure, depth, and complexity of real Wall Street interviews – because roles with 1% offer rates and six-figure starting salaries demand more than generic prep."

The most ambitious addition, however, is the Mentorship Marketplace, which will connect aspiring professionals directly with industry veterans for structured, on-demand guidance. This marketplace is expected to launch alongside the mobile app and will prioritize matching based on career goals, industry preferences, and even soft-skill development needs. "One of the biggest barriers in recruiting is lack of access to mentorship," Viorst explains. "Our vision is to provide the kind of guidance that’s historically only been available through elite networks. By enabling aspiring professionals to connect directly with those who’ve walked the path before them, we’re breaking down those walls."

About StreetSmart



StreetSmart is an AI-powered career preparation platform designed to help ambitious candidates break into competitive roles in high finance. Founded by Bryce Viorst, a former Wall Street professional with over $3 billion in transaction experience, StreetSmart equips users with the tools to succeed in investment banking, private equity, asset management, and other elite finance sectors. The platform includes resume optimization, mock interview simulations, integrated job tracking, and more to streamline a traditionally opaque recruiting process. For more information, visit street-smart.io.





