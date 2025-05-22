CareSource and Three Square Food Bank unite to tackle hunger in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CareSource Nevada, a nonprofit managed care organization recently selected to implement Nevada’s Medicaid Managed Care Program, awarded Three Square Food Bank a $10,000 donation and a Heart of the Community Award.

The award, recognizing exceptional commitment to improving health and well-being in communities, was presented during a volunteer event at Three Square’s headquarters, where more than 100 CareSource team members packed hundreds of meals and grocery product for the one in six Southern Nevadans facing hunger.

CareSource’s volunteer efforts and financial support reflect a shared commitment to addressing food insecurity and enhancing the well-being of underserved Nevadans through the consideration of social determinants of health.

“With prices going up and more people struggling to make ends meet, the need for food assistance in our community keeps growing,” said Beth Martino, president and CEO of Three Square. “Thanks to partners like CareSource, we can keep helping more people and stay focused on our mission to make sure everyone has dignified access to the food they need. Together, we’re making a real difference.”

Food insecurity remains a significant challenge across Southern Nevada, with 16% of Clark County residents experiencing limited access to nutritious food. In the rural counties of Esmeralda, Lincoln, and Nye, also served by Three Square, rates range from 13.6% to 21.94%. To fully meet the need, an estimated 57.8 million additional meals are required annually to close the gap left by federal nutrition programs and charitable resources.

“At CareSource, we believe health care goes beyond doctor visits; it’s about building a healthier foundation for life,” said Jayme Puu, chief executive officer, CareSource Nevada. “The donation and volunteering we provided to Three Square today are just the beginning of our long-term investment in Nevada’s families.”

CareSource Nevada

CareSource Nevada Co. (CareSource Nevada) is a nonprofit managed care organization that seeks to provide access to high-quality care to Nevada Medicaid and Nevada Check-Up-eligible residents of the Silver State. Supported by CareSource’s national managed health plan experience, CareSource Nevada transforms health care for Nevadans throughout the state through innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, prevention and access to care. Through its provider network and partnerships with community-based organizations in every region of Nevada, CareSource Nevada delivers care with heart.

Learn more at https://healthiernevada.com/.

About Three Square Food Bank

Founded in 2007 with a grant from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation and inspired by founder Eric Hilton, Three Square is Southern Nevada’s only food bank and the largest hunger-relief organization serving Las Vegas and all of Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda, and Nye counties. Since opening in 2007, Three Square has provided more than 644 million pounds of food to hundreds of thousands of people in need, earning a reputation as one of the most efficient and effective food banks in the nation. Three Square is a community-wide collaboration, partnering with businesses, nonprofit organizations, food distributors, higher education institutions, the Clark County School District, government agencies, the media, and thousands of volunteers to support food-insecure Southern Nevadans. Last year alone, Three Square provided more than 49 million pounds of food— the equivalent of over 41 million meals— through its network of 150 community partners. As a proud member of the Feeding America network, Three Square remains committed to providing wholesome food to those in need while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community. If you or someone you know needs food assistance, or wants to learn more about Three Square’s vision of a community where no one is hungry, please connect at threesquare.org, Facebook (@ThreeSquareFoodBank), Instagram (@threesquarelv) and X (@threesquarelv).

