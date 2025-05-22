Canopy Growth Corporation Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before June 3, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – CGC

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth Corporation" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CGC) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Canopy Growth Corporation investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 30, 2024 and February 6, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/canopy-growth-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=149551&wire=3

CGC investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Canopy had incurred significant costs producing Claybourne pre-rolled joints in connection with the Claybourne product launch in Canada; (ii) the foregoing costs, in addition to certain indirect costs that Canopy incurred in connection with its Storz & Bickel vaporizer devices, were likely to have a significant negative impact on the Company’s gross margins and overall financial results; (iii) accordingly, defendants had overstated the efficacy of Canopy’s cost reduction measures and the health of its gross margins while downplaying issues with the same; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Canopy Growth Corporation during the relevant time frame, you have until June 3, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com