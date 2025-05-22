Soderlund’s Wood Mill Inc. Announces Public Opening of Sauna Dealership and Showroom Serving Wisconsin and Minnesota

Town of Lincoln, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Town of Lincoln, Wisconsin -

St. Croix Falls, WI — Soderlund's Wood Mill Inc., a leader in regional sauna sales and support, has formally announced the public opening of its dedicated sauna dealership and expanded showroom in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. The space is now fully operational and available to serve customers throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota, offering hands-on product education, high-performance sauna, and end-to-end service from consultation through installation.

This development marks a major milestone for the family-owned business, which has operated in the area since 2010 and has grown to become a trusted name in the Upper Midwest's home wellness and sauna sector. Founded by brothers Jason and Josh Soderlund, the business has spent over a decade refining its approach to customer service, product selection, and region-specific expertise. The new showroom solidifies the company's status as a full-service sauna dealer, with the capacity to assist both new and returning customers in making confident, informed decisions about their home wellness investments.

With the increasing popularity of heat therapy, home wellness, and Nordic-style saunas, the timing of the launch reflects broader demand trends across suburban and rural communities alike. Customers from as far as the Twin Cities metro area and deep into western Wisconsin have already expressed growing interest in purchasing saunas through a trusted local resource. In response, Soderlund's Wood Mill Inc. has invested in the space, staff, and structure needed to provide regionally tailored support on-site.

The new dealership and showroom give visitors a chance to physically step inside barrel and cube saunas, view layout options, compare wood finishes, and explore heater configurations in person—something that's nearly impossible through digital shopping alone. With showroom staff available six days a week, the company now offers scheduled and walk-in consultations without the need for an appointment.

"Our goal with the new dealership and expanded showroom is simple," said co-owner Jason Soderlund. "We want to give people in Wisconsin and Minnesota a chance to see what they're buying, ask the questions that matter, and get real answers from people who know these products inside and out. It's about trust, transparency, and making wellness more accessible to more households."

As a sauna dealership, Soderlund's Wood Mill Inc. does not manufacture saunas. Instead, the company acts as a regional supplier of trusted brands, sourcing high-quality sauna from manufacturers in Finland, Estonia, and North America. This allows them to offer a curated selection of sauna styles, sizes, and features, all matched to Midwest climate conditions and homeowner needs.

Their current inventory includes a range of indoor and outdoor options, from traditional barrel saunas with efficient airflow to modern cube designs with panoramic windows and larger bench seating. Saunas are built using thermally modified Nordic spruce, Western Red Cedar, and other premium-grade materials proven to withstand wide temperature swings, humidity, and snow-heavy winters.

Soderlund's also carries heater saunas from globally recognized manufacturers like HUUM and Harvia, offering both electric and wood-fired solutions. Through in-person guidance, the dealership helps customers understand heater sizing, installation requirements, ventilation, and ongoing maintenance, helping ensure their purchase fits both their physical space and daily use habits.

The company's white-glove installation service is an additional feature that sets the dealership apart. While many customers still choose to transport their selected sauna kit themselves for DIY assembly, others opt for the full-service path, which includes site assessment, delivery, setup, and post-installation walkthroughs. Free consultations are offered at all stages, giving customers insight into heater selection, placement logistics, and preparation requirements well before purchase.

To better support increased traffic from the newly targeted regions, the company has also expanded its delivery and installation coverage. Residents in Washington, Ramsey, and Hennepin counties in Minnesota and Polk, Chisago, and St. Croix counties in Wisconsin now benefit from faster turnaround times, better support access, and the option to visit the St. Croix Falls showroom directly. This accessibility reinforces the company's belief that regional customers deserve direct, in-person service instead of relying solely on remote or third-party fulfillment models.

Customer feedback leading up to the launch has been positive, particularly in response to the ability to view models in person. Homeowners have cited the clarity of product demonstration, ease of comparing sauna styles side by side, and the value of being able to ask questions face-to-face with the staff. As demand for home saunas continues to rise, the expanded showroom is expected to play a key role in helping the business meet expectations while preserving its signature hands-on service.

Looking ahead, the Soderlund team plans to continue investing in showroom infrastructure, adding new models as they become available, and maintaining a product mix suited to both urban and rural installations. Training efforts are also underway to ensure all staff—from customer support to installation technicians—are fully aligned with the company's mission to offer dependable, knowledgeable service at every step.

With the official launch now in motion, Soderlund's Wood Mill Inc. invites residents of Wisconsin and Minnesota to explore its new sauna dealership and experience firsthand the difference of purchasing from a team that understands both the cultural and practical value of home sauna use.

For more information, including showroom hours, location, or to schedule a consultation, visit the Soderlund's Wood Mill Inc. website.

