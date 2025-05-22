Newly Formed National Alliance Aims to Help Cities and States Combat Opioid Crisis and Improve Public Health Outcomes

Milwaukee, Wis., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a timely effort to address the nation’s opioid epidemic, CMRignite, one of the nation’s leading cause marketing agencies, has launched a new national recovery alliance composed of trusted messengers, health experts and individuals with lived experience to help prevent opioid use, reduce harm and improve health outcomes.

The Opioid Use & Recovery Alliance (O.U.R. Alliance) is a dynamic coalition that brings together community leaders, recovery advocates, public health experts, and people who have walked the path of addiction and recovery to form a powerful, community-centered response to educate Americans about the dangers of opioid misuse and recovery resources.

Since President Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency in 2017, recent provisional data from the CDC indicates there were an estimated 80,391 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. during 2024—a decrease of 26.9% from the 110,037 deaths estimated in 2023.

Despite the recent declines in drug overdoses, opioids remain the leading cause of death for individuals 18-44 and hard-to-reach populations, reiterating the importance of O.U.R. Alliance to ensure continued progress.

“O.U.R. Alliance is designed to serve as a strategic resource for states, cities, and municipalities seeking innovative and authentic ways to reduce opioid-related harm, expand access to treatment and recovery, and improve health outcomes for hard-to-reach populations,” said Brittaney Bethea, Vice President of Public Health, CMRignite, and Co-Founder of O.U.R Alliance. “We’re here to walk alongside state and local government leaders, health departments, and social service agencies —offering practical, evidence-based strategies, expert insight, and a real-world understanding of what recovery truly looks like.”

On Tuesday, June 10, O.U.R. Alliance will host an interactive LinkedIn Live conversation designed for local and state health communications and community outreach officials entitled Empathy + Evidence to Reduce Stigma: An Era in Opioid Epidemic Communication. To register for the event, please visit https://our-alliance.org.

“With thousands of lives lost each year and countless families torn apart by addiction, communities need real solutions that are rooted in real-world experience, clear communication and built on trust,” said David Bowles, President, CMRignite and Co-Founder of O.U.R. Alliance. “This important work aligns with our agency’s mission, and it is our hope that O.U.R. Alliance will empower communities with solutions, resilience, and resources.

O.U.R. Alliance’s key objectives include:

Uniting experienced professionals who know the science behind what works—and pairing them with invaluable insights from community members with lived experiences to develop solutions to address the opioid epidemic.

Providing strategic guidance to state and local governments on community-based opioid response to build sustainable recovery ecosystems.

Supporting the development and implementation of community-informed policies, programs, and public education initiatives and campaigns.

Bridging the gap between government agencies and communities most impacted by the epidemic.

The alliance is seeking to partner with individuals and organizations who have a passion for this critical work. O.U.R. Alliance currently consists of health experts from across the country who represent a wide range of experiences and backgrounds that reflect the complex realities of addiction and recovery in America today.

Current O.U.R. Alliance members include:

Brittaney Bethea, MPH, Co-Founder and Vice President of Public Health

David Bowles, Co-Founder & President, CMRignite

Michelle Corbin, MBA, Substance Use Disorder Health Communications Strategist

Molly McGrath, Senior Advisor, Policy Communications

Shaunna Newton, MPH, Senior Advisor, Research & Strategy

Brittany Reid, MPH, Senior Advisor, Strategic Partnerships

Anthony Towns, MA, Grassroots Engagement Advisor

O.U.R. Alliance is actively accepting inquiries from city and state leaders interested in learning more about how O.U.R. Alliance can support their opioid recovery efforts. To learn more about O.U.R. Alliance, please visit, https://our-alliance.org.

About CMRignite

Founded in 1995, CMRignite is an award-winning cause marketing agency that specializes in behavior change marketing campaigns for Fortune 500 companies, nonprofit and social service organizations, and government agencies. The proven “CMRignite” methodology brings a community-centered approach to public health campaigns. For more information, please visit cmrignite.com or call (414) 247-9898.

