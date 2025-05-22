The New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants Announces Class of 2025 Emerging Leaders

New York, NY, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Society of CPAs (NYCPA) is honoring 10 accounting professionals, all under the age of 40 and excelling in their careers, with the 202 Emerging Leaders Awards.

These exceptional young professionals hold or have held important roles in career-based, educational institutions or charitable organizations; have substantial involvement in their communities, beyond their day-to-day work life; reside or work in New York state; and are members of the NYCPA.

This year’s deserving individuals are either self-nominated or were nominated by colleagues or peers who highlighted their professional accomplishments, impact on their community, and why their nominee was deserving of this recognition.

The 2025 Emerging Leaders class includes—

Arthur Khaimov, CPA; Partner, Eisner Advisory Group LLC

Eva Yehl, CPA; Senior Manager, MMB+Co

Olga Kovaliov, CPA; Engagement Leader, Empire Valuation Consultants

Toby Ruth Friedman Kerslake, CPA; Senior Manager, KPMG

Daniel Eric Goldstein, CPA, MSA; Tax Director, Goldstein Lieberman & Company LLC

Lisa McCullough, CPA; Tax Director, CohnReznick Advisory LLC

Jason Garfield, CPA; Partner, UHY LLP

Steven Lewis, CPA; Senior Accountant, U.S. Light Energy

Alex Rockoff, CPA; Senior Manager, Withum

Dr. Sean Stein Smith, CPA, DBA; Associate Professor, City University of New York at Lehman College

Winners will be recognized during the NYCPA Annual Meeting on May 29, 2025, at The Edison Ballroom, 240 W. 47th Street in Manhattan. Tickets to the Annual Meeting can be purchased online. A list of all current and previous Emerging Leaders can be found at nysscpa.org/emergingleaders.

For any press inquiries, please contact Jovan C. Richards, Media & Government Relations Assoicate Director, at jrichards@nysscpa.org or 212.719.8392.

