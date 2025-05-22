Superior Group of Companies to Participate in the Barrington Research Spring Investment Conference

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Benstock and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Koempel will attend the Barrington Research Spring Investment Conference on Thursday, May 29, 2025, hosting virtual investor meetings throughout the day.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com