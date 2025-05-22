Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at HighPoint, is coming soon to Scottsdale, Arizona. This exclusive gated neighborhood will feature 122 spacious home sites, offering the perfect blend of luxury and serenity in a sophisticated desert setting. Site work is underway at 39977 N. 115th Street in Scottsdale, and the community is expected to open for sale in late summer 2025.

Toll Brothers at HighPoint will offer nine single-level home designs ranging from 3,640 to over 5,000 square feet of luxury living. Each home will be built on expansive home sites averaging 2.75 acres, with breathtaking views of the Sonoran Desert and city lights. Personalization options including casitas, multi-generational living suites, and up to eight-car garages will allow home buyers to create their perfect retreat. Homes are expected to be priced starting from $1.9 million.





“Our new Toll Brothers at HighPoint community will provide home buyers the rare opportunity to build a new construction home in one of Scottsdale’s most desirable areas,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “With a range of personalization options and designer finishes, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in the desert.”

Residents will enjoy direct access to a network of trails within the community and proximity to outdoor recreation such as hiking, golf, and lake adventures at Bartlett Lake.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Scottsdale area include award-winning master plan community, Sereno Canyon, Ranch Gate Estates, Sonoran Trails, and Reserve at Black Mountain.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at HighPoint, call (844) 836-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/Arizona.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

