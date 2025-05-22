Capital Farm Credit empowers future leaders with youth scholarships

College Station, Texas, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, Team CFC is dedicated to supporting deserving high school seniors across Texas by providing scholarship funds to help further their education.

This year, nearly 120 outstanding graduating high school seniors were awarded $1,000 scholarships in five CFC regions across Texas. These students will be attending accredited vocational or technical schools, colleges or universities full time in the fields of agriculture or natural resources, including programs such as ag communications, ag economics/business, ag education, wildlife or ranch management.

“We got hundreds of strong applications this year, which tells me the future of agriculture is bright,” said Jeff Norte, president and CEO of Capital Farm Credit. “We congratulate and applaud these outstanding students and look forward to the outstanding contributions they will make in our industry.”



Since Capital Farm Credit's centennial celebration in 2016, we have awarded nearly $1 million to more than 900 Texas students.

It is a privilege to congratulate this year's winning recipients.

About Capital Farm Credit

For more than 100 years, Capital Farm Credit has supported rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services that include home, land and agribusiness lending; equipment and facilities leasing, and insurance for crops and livestock. Capital Farm Credit is a proud member of the Farm Credit System with more than 600 employees, serving over 24,500 members and more than $13 billion in loan volume.

Since 2006, CFC has returned $2.9 billion in combined cash and allocated equities to its members. Headquartered in College Station, Texas, Capital Farm Credit has offices serving 192 of Texas’ 254 counties. For more information about financial services or our cooperative returns program, visit CapitalFarmCredit.com.



