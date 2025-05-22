Skywork.ai Launches Globally, Introducing the World’s First DeepResearch-Powered Workspace Super Agents

Singapore , May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In May 2025, Skywork.ai officially entered the global stage, launching the world’s first AI Office Suite powered by DeepResearch technology, with full support for both English and Japanese to enhance productivity across language barriers. While most AI tools remain limited by shallow retrieval and generic output, Skywork.ai introduces a new standard—combining enterprise-grade automation with deep, verifiable research across documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.

At the heart of this launch is Skywork.ai’s Docs, Sheets, and Slides trio, the first in the world to apply DeepResearch not just to written reports, but also to data analysis and presentation generation. Unlike platforms that rely on narrow RAG-based methods, Skywork.ai performs 10x deeper content searches, enabling richer insights, more accurate results, and intelligent visualizations—including tables, charts, and graphs—tailored to professional workflows.





Unlike conventional AI tools that aim for broad capability but lack functional depth, Skywork.ai introduces a vertically specialized system of five expert agents—focused respectively on professional documents, data sheets, presentations, podcasts, and web content. Each agent is designed to deliver high-quality, context-aware results tailored to real-world use cases. By aligning advanced AI capabilities with the practical demands of work and study, Skywork.ai enables users across industries to produce credible, editable, and ready-to-use content—transforming the role of AI from assistant to true productivity partner.





Redefining AI for Real-World Productivity

Skywork.ai offers five expert agents—each dedicated to a key task: writing documents, analyzing spreadsheets, building presentations, producing podcasts, and creating websites. This structure solves a core industry problem: generic AI tools are broad but shallow. Skywork.ai prioritizes task-specific depth, delivering outputs that are accurate, editable, and ready for immediate use.

Backed by a proprietary multimodal model and a modular plug-in ecosystem, the platform supports seamless cross-format content generation, from business reports and data visualizations to podcasts and promotional videos.

What Skywork.ai Enables for You

Purpose-Built for Professional Workflows

Skywork.ai’s Workspace Suite—Docs, Sheets, and Slides—is purpose-built for high-stakes professional use, anchored by one of the industry’s most powerful research engines: DeepResearch, which makes it the first and only platform globally to offer Slides and Sheets that are grounded in comprehensive, high-fidelity research. With up to 10 times the search depth of comparable platforms, Skywork.ai captures a far broader and richer spectrum of information—allowing users to generate content that rivals expert-level research, consulting-grade insights, and academic rigor.

This isn’t just about volume—it’s about intelligence at scale. Skywork.ai’s enhanced research depth enables:

Comprehensive coverage of relevant materials, reducing blind spots in analysis.

Cross-source validation, minimizing AI hallucinations and ensuring factual consistency.

Domain-aware synthesis, producing content that understands nuance, context, and industry logic.

Docs generates structured, source-backed reports and professional writing; Sheets turns raw data into clear, visualized analysis; Slides creates polished, editable presentations with varied formats and logical flow. This DeepResearch capability ensures every piece of content produced by Skywork.ai is professionally polished and grounded in reliable sources—enabling teams, consultants, and researchers to move faster without compromising quality.





Smarter Tasks Start with Smarter Inputs

Skywork.ai empowers users to get better results by first helping them define better tasks. Through its intelligent prompt clarification system, the platform doesn’t just respond—it listens. Instead of acting on vague instructions, Skywork.ai automatically generates a personalized input form tailored to the task, prompting users to clarify goals, context, and constraints. This ensures the AI understands what’s actually needed before generating output. This means less time rewriting or correcting, and more time acting on high-quality results that align with their real-world objectives—whether it's drafting a report, building a presentation, or analyzing data.

Traceable Sources and Transparent Logic

Skywork.ai sets a new benchmark for content transparency with its advanced source-tracing system. Unlike other tools that merely attach raw URLs, Skywork.ai goes further—identifying the exact passage within the source and displaying it in a real-time pop-up. This allows users to see not just where the information came from, but exactly what was referenced, all without leaving the platform. This level of transparency is critical for professionals who need to defend their work, researchers who require accuracy, and students who must cite reliable references. With Skywork.ai, users can move from creation to delivery without second-guessing the validity of their content—enabling faster decisions, stronger arguments, and results they can stand behind.

Editable, Exportable, and Built for Real-World Use

Skywork.ai is the first platform to integrate DeepResearch with advanced, dynamic data visualization—enabling users to generate professional-grade reports that are not only rich in insight, but also visually compelling.

Skywork.ai automatically generates tailored visual elements based on user intent. From tables and bar charts to pie charts, line graphs, scatter plots, and radar charts, users can specify what they need—and Skywork delivers, all within the same workflow. All outputs are fully editable, version-tracked, and exportable in formats like PDF, PPTX, and HTML—making them ready for real-world use without leaving the platform.





High Value, Lower Cost

Skywork.ai offers unmatched value with general tasks priced only 70% of the industry average. This allows users to access powerful, professional-grade AI tools at minimal cost, making it easy to scale content creation without sacrificing quality or budget.

Beyond Text: Multimodal Creation that Stands Out

Skywork.ai empowers users to create multimedia content—videos, voiceovers, music, and images—within one platform. From MVs to audiobooks and visual stories, users can produce polished, engaging outputs without extra tools or technical skills.

Your Content, Smarter Over Time

Skywork.ai enables users to create a private, persistent knowledge base by uploading documents, links, and media assets, which extends further by supporting multi-modal content generation—including reports, presentations, spreadsheets, web pages, and podcasts—all grounded in the user’s own source material. This enables quick content generation from existing materials and easy reuse of past work—streamlining research, saving time, and creating a smarter, evolving workspace.

Skywork.ai: Redefining Productivity for the AI Era

More than a tool, Skywork.ai is a platform purpose-built to elevate professional output. It leverages advanced AI capabilities to deliver expert-level content creation, tailored to real-world use cases across industries. With a scalable architecture, enterprise-grade reliability, and a focus on trust and performance, Skywork.ai stands at the forefront of next-generation productivity solutions.

Now Available –19.99USD

Skywork.ai offers exceptional value for individuals and organizations seeking to integrate intelligent automation into their operations. Designed for immediate impact, it enables faster, smarter, and more consistent results—at a fraction of the time and cost.

Unlock the Future of Work Today

Harness the full power of AI and operate with the agility of a team—no matter the size of the workforce.

Discover more and get started at: https://skywork.ai



Stay connected for updates and insights:

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Skywork_ai



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SkyworkAI



Github：https://github.com/SkyworkAI





