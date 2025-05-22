Lakeland Fire + Safety to Attend the 6th Annual CEO Networking Event Hosted by Semco Capital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (“Lakeland Fire + Safety” or “Lakeland”) (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced that Jim Jenkins, CEO, President and Executive Chairman, and Roger Shannon, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the 6th Annual CEO Networking Event hosted by Semco Capital in Chicago on Monday, June 2, 2025 from 1:00-9:00 p.m. CT. Mr. Jenkins and Mr. Shannon will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Scott Weis of Semco Capital and be available for questions.

The Annual CEO Networking Event hosted by Semco Capital brings together a consortium of leading microcap companies with unique business models, strong management teams, and considerable opportunity for enhanced growth and value.

Semco Capital 6th Annual CEO Networking Event

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Time: 1:00-9:00 p.m. CT

Location: Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, 60 E Grand Ave, Chicago

Format: In-person Fireside Chat and Small Group Investor Meetings

Attendees: Jim Jenkins, CEO, President and Executive Chairman, and Roger Shannon, Chief Financial Officer

Investors interested in attending may contact Scott Weis at scott@semcocapital.com for more information or email your request to LAKE@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at www.lakeland.com.

