Intchains Group Limited Reports First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues of US$18.2 million exceeds guidance, up 445.5% YoY

Total ETH-based cryptocurrency units were approximately 7,023, up 23.2% QoQ

Income from operations reach US$5.1 million, achieving turnaround from prior-year period

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), a company that engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, the strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development of innovative Web3 applications, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Operating and Financial Highlights

Sales Volume of Altcoin Mining Products Measured by Number of Embedded ASIC Chips: Since we offer a wide range of altcoin mining products, with each unit incorporating anywhere from tens to hundreds of ASIC chips, it is more meaningful to measure the sales of our altcoin mining products by the number of embedded ASIC chips. Our sales volume of ASIC chips for Q1 2025 was 709,857 units, compared to 494,235 units for the same period last year, representing an increase of 43.6%.

Our sales volume of ASIC chips for Q1 2025 was 709,857 units, compared to 494,235 units for the same period last year, representing an increase of 43.6%. Revenue : Our revenue for Q1 2025 reached RMB132.4 million (US$18.2 million), reflecting a increase of 445.5% from RMB24.3 million for the same period of 2024.

Income/(Loss) from Operations : We recorded income from operations of RMB36.9 million (US$5.1 million) for Q1 2025, compared to a loss from operations of RMB34.6 million for the same period of 2024.

Net Loss: Our net loss for Q1 2025 was RMB34.0 million (US$4.7 million), reflecting an increase of 129.8% from RMB14.8 million for the same period in 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss: Non-GAAP adjusted net loss in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB32.0 million (US$4.4 million), reflecting an increase of 139.6% from RMB13.3 million for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss excludes share-based compensation expenses. For further information, please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.

Cryptocurrencies: As of March 31, 2024, the fair value of our cryptocurrency assets other than stablecoins such as USDT and USDC was RMB101.6 million (US$14.0 million), primarily comprised of approximately 7,023 ETH-based cryptocurrencies, valued at RMB93.7 million (US$13.1 million).

Intchains Group Achieves Milestones in Innovative Solutions and Cryptocurrency Strategy

Mr. Qiang Ding, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In the first quarter of 2025, the cryptocurrency market encountered considerable headwinds. Nevertheless, the Company demonstrated agility and foresight by promptly launching the Aleo series mining machines in response to shifting market dynamics. These altcoin mining machines delivered substantial profitability for miners amid challenging macro market conditions while driving sustainable corporate growth –further validating our expertise in altcoin mining machine innovations and our competitive edge through differentiated market positioning.

In addition, the Company introduced Goldshell Byte, an innovative dual-mining machine. This milestone reflects the Company’s unique capability to design and manufacture advanced mining machines spanning multiple altcoin protocols. The modular design—featuring a standard miner with pluggable mining cards—offers strategic flexibility for miners and encourages wider participation by retail users. Its compact, home-friendly form factor further promotes widespread participation in the decentralized network.

During the quarter, small- and mid-cap cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, experienced downward pressure. Despite this, the Company remained committed to its long-term dollar-cost averaging strategy. As of March 31, 2025, the Company held approximately 7,023 ETH, representing a 23.2% increase quarter-over-quarter.

In the second quarter of 2025, Ethereum completed its Pectra upgrade, and the Ethereum Foundation reaffirmed its long-term vision with the appointment of a new board of directors. The Company views these developments as positive signals and continues to believe in the enduring value of blockchain technology. As a long-term accumulator of Ethereum, the Company will continue to build its position in alignment with its strategic outlook on decentralized applications.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue was RMB132.4 million (US$18.2 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 445.5% from RMB24.3 million for the same period in 2024. The substantial growth was primarily driven by strong market demand for our newly-launched Aleo series mining machines, which accounted for 74.8% of the total revenue for the first quarter of 2025.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB57.0 million (US$7.9 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 273.8% from RMB15.3 million for the same period of 2024. The percentage increase in cost of revenue was lower than the percentage increase in our revenue, which was primarily due to the higher gross margins for the Aleo series mining machines sold in the first quarter of 2025.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB38.4 million (US$5.3 million) for the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 11.8% from RMB43.6 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in research and development expenses, partially offset by an increase of general and administrative expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased by 27.9% to RMB26.4 million (US$3.6 million) for the first quarter of 2025 from RMB36.5 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower expenses related to preliminary research costs conducted for new projects.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 37.8% to RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million) for the first quarter of 2025 from RMB1.6 million for the same period of 2024, mainly driven by increased personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased by 81.8% to RMB9.8 million (US$1.4 million) for the first quarter of 2025 from RMB5.4 million for the same period of 2024, mainly driven by increased professional fees, as well as the personnel-related expenses.

Interest Income

Interest income decreased by 24.0% to RMB3.2 million (US$0.4 million) for the first quarter of 2025 from RMB4.2 million for the same period of 2024, mainly due to a lower cash level resulting from our strategy of allocating part of our operating cash flow to acquire ETH-based cryptocurrencies.

Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies

Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies was RMB70.8 million (US$9.8 million) loss for the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB5.4 million gain for the same period of 2024. The loss was primarily due to an approximately 46.0% decline in the price of ETH, while we simultaneously increased our holdings of ETH-based cryptocurrency as part of our ongoing ETH accumulation strategy.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net remained steady at RMB0.1 million and RMB0.2 million (US$0.03 million), respectively, for the first quarter of 2024 and 2025.

Net Loss

As a result of the foregoing, our net loss increased by 129.8% to RMB34.0 million (US$4.7 million) for the first quarter of 2025 from RMB14.8 million for the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss increased by 139.6% to RMB32.0 million (US$4.4 million) for the first quarter of 2025 from RMB13.3 million for the same period of 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Ordinary Share

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share both increased by 133.3% to RMB0.28 (US$0.04) for the first quarter of 2025 from RMB0.12 for the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Ordinary Share

Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share increased by 145.5% to RMB0.27 (US$0.04) for the first quarter of 2025 from RMB0.11 for the same period of 2024. Each ADS represents two of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares.

Recent Development

Aleo Mining: In the first quarter of 2025, we led the market with the launch of our Aleo series mining machines, which were well-received by the crypto mining communities globally despite sustained macro market pressures. By the end of May 2025, we had released five key models of the Aleo series, which have demonstrated strong competitiveness in the PoW sector in terms of daily profitability.

Goldshell Byte: On March 26, 2025, we officially launched Goldshell Byte, our latest flagship product, and an innovative dual-mining machine. Designed to allow miners to dynamically respond to market changes, Goldshell Byte combines standardized hardware with modular pluggable cards, drawing upon the our deep and extensive experience across multiple altcoin ecosystems. This innovation is expected to further strengthen our market position in the altcoin mining space.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is a company that engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, the strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development of innovative Web3 applications. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com/.

Exchange Rate Information

The unaudited United States dollar (“US$”) amounts disclosed in the accompanying financial statements are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. Translations of amounts from RMB into US$ for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00=RMB7.2567 on the last trading day of the first quarter of 2025 (March 31, 2025). No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: (i) our goals and strategies; (ii) our future business development, formed condition and results of operations; (iii) expected changes in our revenue, costs or expenditures; (iv) growth of and competition trends in our industry; (v) our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products; (vi) general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; (vii) relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; (viii) fluctuations in the market price of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; gains or losses from the sale of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; changes in accounting treatment for the Company’s ETH-based cryptocurrencies holdings; a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which ETH-based cryptocurrencies are traded; security breaches, cyberattacks, unauthorized access, loss of private keys, fraud, or other events leading to the loss of the Company’s ETH-based cryptocurrencies; impacts to the price and rate of adoption of ETH-based cryptocurrencies associated with financial difficulties and bankruptcies of various participants in the industry; and (viii) assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating Company’s business, the Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted income (loss) from operations and adjusted net income (loss), as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The Company defines adjusted income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, and adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company’s results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income is that it does not reflect all of the items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in Company’s business and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Intchains Group Limited

Investor relations

Email: ir@intchains.com

Redhill

Belinda Chan

Tel: +852-9379-3045

Email: belinda.chan@creativegp.com





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)



As of December 31, As of March 31 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current Assets： Cash and cash equivalents 322,252 243,316 33,530 USDC 1,690 3,458 476 Cryptocurrency, current 30,079 11,674 1,609 Inventories, net 98,614 92,494 12,746 Prepayments and other current assets, net 69,703 67,857 9,351 Short-term investments 198,562 300,530 41,414 Total current assets 720,900 719,329 99,126 Non-current Assets: Cryptocurrencies, non-current 148,790 101,566 13,996 Long-term investments 20,569 21,913 3,020 Property, equipment, and software, net 157,065 155,934 21,489 Intangible assets, net 3,552 3,424 472 Right-of-use assets 272 — — Deferred tax assets 28,942 26,173 3,607 Other non-current assets 9,419 9,712 1,338 Total non-current assets 368,609 318,722 43,922 Total assets 1,089,509 1,038,051 143,048 LIABILITIES, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable 14,847 5,191 715 Contract liabilities 37,447 28,866 3,979 Income tax payable 2,023 1,241 171 Lease liabilities 272 — — Provision for warranty 161 241 33 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 21,692 17,367 2,393 Total current liabilities 76,442 52,906 7,291 Total liabilities 76,442 52,906 7,291 Shareholders' Equity: Ordinary shares (US$0.000001 par value; 50,000,000,000 shares authorized, 120,081,456 and 120,803,478 shares issued, 120,020,962 and 120,742,984 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively) 1 1 — Subscriptions receivable from shareholders (1 ) (1 ) — Additional paid-in capital 195,236 201,629 27,785 Statutory reserves 51,762 51,912 7,154 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,777 3,459 477 Retained earnings 762,292 728,145 100,341 Total shareholders’ equity 1,013,067 985,145 135,757 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 1,089,509 1,038,051 143,048





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted)



For the Three Months ended March 31, 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ Products revenue 24,271 132,391 18,244 Cost of revenue (15,262 ) (57,045 ) (7,861 ) Gross profit 9,009 75,346 10,383 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (36,540 ) (26,354 ) (3,632 ) Sales and marketing expenses (1,623 ) (2,237 ) (308 ) General and administrative expenses (5,410 ) (9,838 ) (1,356 ) Total operating expenses (43,573 ) (38,429 ) (5,296 ) Income/(Loss) from operations (34,564 ) 36,917 5,087 Interest income 4,150 3,154 435 Foreign exchange loss, net (254 ) (179 ) (25 ) Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies 5,442 (70,814 ) (9,758 ) Other income, net 139 193 27 Loss before income tax expenses (25,087 ) (30,729 ) (4,234 ) Income tax (expense)/benefit 10,292 (3,268 ) (450 ) Net loss (14,795 ) (33,997 ) (4,684 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 108 (318 ) (44 ) Total comprehensive loss (14,687 ) (34,315 ) (4,728 ) Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation — Basic 119,888,044 120,053,052 120,053,052 — Diluted 119,888,044 120,053,052 120,053,052 Net loss per share — Basic (0.12 ) (0.28 ) (0.04 ) — Diluted (0.12 ) (0.28 ) (0.04 )





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months ended March 31, 2024 2025

RMB RMB US$ Income/(Loss) from operations (34,564 ) 36,917 5,087 Add: Share-based compensation expense 1,452 2,022 279 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income/(loss) (33,112 ) 38,939 5,366 Net loss (14,795 ) (33,997 ) (4,684 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense 1,452 2,022 279 Non-GAAP adjusted net loss (13,343 ) (31,975 ) (4,405 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share — Basic (0.11 ) (0.27 ) (0.04 ) — Diluted (0.11 ) (0.27 ) (0.04 )





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CRYPTOCURRENCY-ADDITIONAL INFORMATION As of Quarter Ended Cryptocurrency Approximate

Number of

Cryptocurrency

Held at End of

Quarter Original Cost

Basis Approximate

Average Cost

Price Per Unit

of

Cryptocurrency Lowest Market

Price Per Unit of

Cryptocurrency

During Quarter

(a) Market Value of

Cryptocurrency

Held at End of

Quarter Using

Lowest Market

Price (b) Highest Market

Price Per Unit of

Cryptocurrency

During Quarter

(c) Market Value of

Cryptocurrency

Held at End of

Quarter Using

Highest Market

Price (d) Market Price

Per Unit of

Cryptocurrency at End of Quarter

(e) Market Value of

Cryptocurrency

Held at End of

Quarter Using

Ending Market

Price (f) Unit USD USD USD USD USD USD USD USD March 31, 2025

ETH 6,347 18,031,664 2,841 1,754 11,132,638 3,746 23,775,862 1,842 11,691,174 ETH-Coinbase Staked 676 1,954,713 2,892 1,914 1,293,864 4,065 2,747,940 2,017 1,363,492 Bitcoin 12.66 946,882 74,793 76,555 969,186 109,358 1,384,472 83,416 1,056,047 USDT&USDC 2,108,065 2,111,681 1 1 2,091,378 1 2,124,947 1 2,107,951 Others Multiple * 84,283 Multiple * Multiple * 33,817 Multiple * 94,121 Multiple * 37,553 Total 23,129,223 15,520,883 30,127,342 16,256,217 December 31, 2024

ETH 5,075 15,102,524 2,976 2,309 11,718,175 4,109 20,853,175 3,414 17,326,050 ETH-Coinbase Staked 627 1,800,713 2,872 2,487 1,559,349 4,450 2,790,150 3,701 2,320,527 Bitcoin 10.29 720,567 70,026 58,864 605,711 108,389 1,115,323 95,285 980,483 USDT&USDC 4,425,484 4,428,159 1 1 4,384,335 1 4,469,357 1 4,419,574 Others Multiple * 78,298 Multiple * Multiple * 30,694 Multiple * 101,589 Multiple * 69,389 Total 22,130,261 18,298,264 29,329,594 25,116,023 September 30, 2024

ETH 3,522 10,115,116 2,872 2,116 7,452,552 3,563 12,548,886 2,596 9,143,112 ETH-Coinbase Staked 627 1,800,713 2,872 2,290 1,435,830 3,926 2,461,602 2,807 1,759,989 Bitcoin 8.47 549,364 64,860 49,050 415,454 70,000 592,900 63,552 538,285 USDT&USDC 9,847,687 9,849,266 1 1 9,814,682 1 9,857,395 1 9,845,929 Others Multiple * 105,405 Multiple * Multiple * 36,415 Multiple * 72,441 Multiple * 53,661 Total 22,419,864 19,154,933 25,533,224 21,340,976 June 30, 2024

ETH 1,937 6,179,744 3,190 2,814 5,450,718 3,974 7,697,638 3,394 6,574,178 ETH-Coinbase Staked 480 1,301,108 2,711 2,954 1,417,920 4,243 2,036,640 3,645 1,749,600 Bitcoin 3.95 265,883 67,312 56,500 223,175 72,777 287,469 61,613 243,371 USDT&USDC 10,422,648 10,423,276 1 1 10,386,315 1 10,458,980 1 10,404,063 Others Multiple * 107,484 Multiple * Multiple * 54,226 Multiple * 122,435 Multiple * 64,202 Total 18,277,495 17,532,354 20,603,162 19,035,414 March 31,2024

ETH 346 999,180 2,888 2,100 726,600 4,094 1,416,524 3,618 1,251,828 ETH-Coinbase Staked 479 1,297,687 2,709 2,236 1,071,044 4,341 2,079,339 3,842 1,840,318 Bitcoin 0.67 44,995 67,157 38,501 25,796 73,836 49,470 70,407 47,173 USDT&USDC 99,583 99,583 1 1 99,583 1 99,583 1 99,583 Others Multiple * 81,571 Multiple * Multiple * 67,814 Multiple * 124,481 Multiple * 91,346 Total 2,523,016 1,990,837 3,769,397 3,330,248

* The 'Others' category encompasses various cryptocurrencies that are not reported individually due to their lower significance. This category is labeled as 'Multiple' to indicate the presence of diverse prices associated with different type of cryptocurrency. Due to their immaterial nature, detailed price listings are not provided.

(a) The "Lowest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter" represents the lowest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when we obtained any of the cryptocurrency.

(b) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Lowest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the lowest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.

(c) The "Highest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter" represents the highest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when we obtained any of the cryptocurrency.

(d) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Highest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the highest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.

(e) The "Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency at End of Quarter" represents the market price of a single unit of cryptocurrency on the Coinbase exchange at midnight UTC+8 time on the last day of the respective quarter, which aligns with our revenue recognition cut-off.

(f) The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Ending Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the market price of a single unit of cryptocurrency on the Coinbase exchange at midnight UTC+8 time on the last day of the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.