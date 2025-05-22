Rapid7 to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced that the company will be attending the following conferences:

The William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 1:20 p.m. Central Time.

The Stifel 2025 Cross Sector 1x1 Conference in Boston, MA on June 4, 2025.

The Mizuho 2025 Technology Conference in New York, NY on June 10, 2025.



The presentation from the William Blair conference will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time, under the “Events and Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

Investor Contact:

Elizabeth Chwalk

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277

Press Contact:

Alice Randall

Director, Corporate Communications

press@rapid7.com

(214) 693-4727