Senti Bio to Present at LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Virtual Biotech Investment Webinar

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that Timothy Lu, M.D., Ph.D. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Senti Bio, will present at LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Virtual Biotech Investment Webinar on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 2:40 PM ET.

Conference Details:

Conference: LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Virtual Biotech Investment Webinar

Date/Time: Thursday, May 29th at 2:40 PM ET

Presenter: Timothy Lu, M.D., Ph.D. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Registration Link: HERE

About Webull Financial

About Senti Bio



Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company’s wholly-owned pipeline is comprised of cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti’s Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.



Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824-0775

SNTI@jtcir.com