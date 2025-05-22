Dianthus Therapeutics Appoints Simon Read, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

Dr. Read brings >30 years of leadership and scientific expertise in the biopharmaceutical industry

Previously served as CEO and Founder of Mariana Oncology until its acquisition by Novartis in 2024 and CSO of Ra Pharma until its acquisition by UCB in 2020

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Simon Read, Ph.D., to the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Read is a serial entrepreneur with more than 30 years of biopharmaceutical experience. Dianthus also announced that Lonnie Moulder will transition from the Board of Directors.

“I am pleased to welcome Simon to the Dianthus Board of Directors. His wealth of experience leading biopharmaceutical companies and R&D organizations will be invaluable as Dianthus continues to advance its mid- and late-stage clinical programs,” said Alison Lawton, Chair of the Dianthus Therapeutics Board of Directors. “I would also like to thank Lonnie for his dedicated service to the Board. His perspective and support were instrumental during a period when Dianthus quickly grew from a private, preclinical stage company to a publicly traded company now with three ongoing clinical trials.”

“I have been extremely impressed with the Dianthus team’s ability to advance a potential best-in-class complement inhibitor with significant potential since our initial seed investment in 2019,” said Lonnie Moulder, Managing Member, Tellus BioVentures LLC and Founder, Chairman and CEO, Zenas BioPharma. “I wish continued success to Dianthus as I transition from the Board and remain confident in the team’s ability to transform the lives of patients living with severe autoimmune diseases.”

Dr. Read most recently served as CEO and founder of Mariana Oncology until its acquisition by Novartis and was Chief Scientific Officer at Ra Pharma until its acquisition by UCB Pharma. Prior to this, he held R&D leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca and Roche/Genentech and worked on the clinical development of some of the most well-known drugs in the immunology area, including Rituxan® and Actemra®. Dr. Read is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine (UK) and Chairman of the Board of Ethyreal Bio. He previously served on the Board of Triana Biomedicines and Oxstem Ltd (UK). He obtained his Ph.D. from University of Hertfordshire, studied Physiology at the University of Manchester in the UK, and has authored over 50 articles in peer reviewed journals.

“The Dianthus team has done an excellent job executing rapidly on its three clinical programs with DNTH103,” said Dr. Read. “This is an exciting time for the Company with Phase 2 MaGic results anticipated in September. I look forward to partnering with this exceptional team and Board of Directors as I see tremendous potential for DNTH103 as a best-in-class, differentiated therapy option for patients with severe neuromuscular conditions.”

