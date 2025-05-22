Intra-State Terrazzo & Concrete Celebrates 70 Years of Craftsmanship, Legacy, and Innovation

Sarasota, Florida, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world of fleeting trends and disposable design, Intra-State Terrazzo & Concrete is proudly celebrating 70 years of timeless beauty and unmatched craftsmanship in flooring and hardscape solutions throughout Southwest Florida. Founded in 1956, Intra-State has become a trusted name in both residential and commercial concrete and terrazzo applications.

As the company enters its 70th year, it stands tall as a boutique but battle-tested leader in a resurging industry, having weathered economic highs and lows, shifting tastes, and natural disasters, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to quality, creativity, and client relationships.

“At our core, we are craftsmen and problem solvers,” says Andrea Couture, current owner and sixth steward of the company, who acquired the business in March 2021. “What’s carried Intra-State through all these years is simple: a love for the work, a team of true experts, some of whom have been with the firm for over 30 years, and an unwavering belief in helping our clients achieve flooring that’s both stunning and built to last.”

Being a woman in the male-dominated construction industry hasn’t always been easy, but Couture is driven by a belief in the product, the people behind it, and the customers who trust them to elevate their spaces.

Coming from the lumber industry, she was drawn to the beauty and longevity of Shellcrete the moment she saw it. “I wasn’t planning on owning a concrete company,” she recalls. “But when I saw Shellcrete for the first time, I thought, ‘That’s what I want in front of my house.’ It was beautiful, timeless, and it made a statement.”

Intra-State’s signature offerings, Terrazzo and Shellcrete, aren’t just materials. They’re reflections of the company’s legacy. Terrazzo, a seamless, pour-in-place flooring known for its beauty, durability, and customization potential, is making a powerful comeback. Ideal for all new construction projects, terrazzo is grout-free, flood-resistant, low-maintenance, and timeless in appearance. For those remodeling their homes with existing terrazzo features, the company's team has the skill and passion to rejuvenate them to the point you think they are brand new.

While many contractors shy away from terrazzo, Intra-State embraces it. “This isn’t something you install as an afterthought. It’s part of the architectural vision from the ground up, and we help bring that vision to life,” Couture explains.

Among Intra-State’s proudest achievements is its flagship material, Shellcrete. A luxurious blend of white Portland cement, sand, and locally sourced shell, it is the perfect choice for both interior and exterior projects. Sometimes referred to as coquina or tabby, this coastal-inspired product is both aesthetically rich and environmentally conscious.

Shellcrete creates naturally cool surfaces that reflect the sun’s heat, ideal for hurricane- and flood-prone climates. It has high resistance to most weather conditions and fading, making it a go-to for patios, pool decks, walkways, and driveways. It’s the perfect balance of form and function.

With a highly skilled team, Intra-State continues to thrive as a ‘boutique’ firm, taking on projects of all sizes with the same commitment to artistry and precision. Whether it’s redesigning a residential entrance with a custom Shellcrete wall or helping an architect bring a modern terrazzo concept to life, the company offers a one-stop shop approach. From design consultation to installation and long-term maintenance, they ensure continuity and peace of mind.

“Our team may be small, but they’re true experts in the craft. Whether it’s a grand commercial installation or a single front walkway, we bring the same level of care,” Couture adds. “They’ve kept the quality and legacy of this company alive through every era, and now we’re stepping into a new chapter together.”

Media Contact

Name: Andrea Couture

Email: andrea.couture@me.com



