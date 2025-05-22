From Onboarding to Settlement in Minutes: TransFi Launches BizPay to Redefine Global Business Payments

TransFi launches BizPay, a unified global payment platform enabling instant, compliant cross-border transactions with AI-powered routing and 250+ local methods across 100+ countries





NEW DELHI, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where time zones, banking systems, and regulatory barriers often complicate global transactions, one platform is leading the charge in rewriting the rules of cross-border finance. TransFi, a company known for building robust and compliant global payment infrastructure, has launched BizPay—a unified platform that enables businesses and individuals to send and receive money, initiate payouts, and accept pay-ins across 100+ countries, in just minutes.

What makes BizPay stand out isn’t just its technology, but its deep understanding of what global businesses actually need: speed, transparency, and reliability. From self-onboarding to live payouts and collections, the platform strips away the layers of friction that have long plagued international payments. Users can sign up, connect their details, and start moving money globally—whether sending, receiving, paying out, or getting paid—in minutes.

At the heart of BizPay is an engine built for precision. Using AI-powered dynamic routing and 70+ backend integrations, every payout or pay-in is optimized for the fastest and most cost-effective route—whether that’s via fiat or stablecoin rails. Paired with 250+ local payment methods, BizPay ensures funds flow not just fast, but fluently—reaching recipients in markets often underserved by legacy systems.

With transparent pricing, real-time FX rates, and zero hidden fees, BizPay flips the script on how businesses think about cross-border money movement. For many, this could mean the difference between expanding into a new market—or holding back due to unpredictable costs and delayed settlements.

With BizPay, TransFi isn’t just building a payment platform—it’s changing the way the world moves money. Sending, receiving, pay-ins, payouts—faster, cheaper, compliant, and secure—this is what cross-border payments should look like.

What’s equally reassuring is the seamless integration of compliance. Automated checks on every transaction—whether pay-in or payout, standardized error codes, multi-jurisdictional safeguards, and adherence to global regulations ensure every transaction moves not just fast, but right. TransFi has built BizPay to not only scale with your business, but to protect it—ensuring every incoming or outgoing fund transfer is compliant from start to finish.

In an increasingly connected world, BizPay feels less like a fintech product and more like an essential utility—a clean, powerful layer that makes global commerce feel local. No need to juggle multiple vendors, platforms, or legal frameworks—BizPay wraps collections, disbursements, payouts, pay-ins, and compliance into one intuitive solution. With this launch, TransFi isn’t chasing trends. It’s setting a new standard.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7359c43d-90f7-499b-818f-64647e04fa8d