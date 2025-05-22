Daktronics to Participate in the 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 28th

BROOKINGS, S.D., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DAKT), a leading global designer and manufacturer of best-in-class dynamic video communication displays and control systems for customers worldwide today announced that Brad Wiemann, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Howard Atkins, Acting Chief Financial Officer will participate in the Craig-Hallum Capital Group’s 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference to be held Wednesday, May 28th, 2025 in Minneapolis, MN.

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The Company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the Company's website at: www.daktronics.com.

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2024 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

