Railey Molinario Relationship Intelligence Expert Unveils RI, a Scalable Framework for Building Stronger Human Connections

London, UK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned relationship coaching firm Railey Molinario Relationship Intelligence Expert today announced the official launch of RI™️, a pioneering framework designed to help individuals, couples and organizations foster stronger, more meaningful human connections. Founded and championed by Molinario herself, RI™️ offers a scalable, science-backed approach to embedding empathy, emotional safety and authentic communication into everyday life and leadership.

Born into a challenging environment, founder Railey Molinario's journey to becoming a beacon of hope and knowledge in the realm of relationships was not an easy one. She grew up witnessing unhealthy relationships, trapped in cycles of pain that she fought hard to break free from. Through her personal experiences, she discovered the science and strategy behind thriving relationships and made it her mission to share Relationship Intelligence with the world.

The company now shares its on global stages and in top publications, where it empowers individuals, couples, and professionals with the tools to communicate effectively, build trust, and create fulfilling relationships. The company's teachings emphasize that connection is the foundation of success, whether in love, leadership, or life. "Thriving relationships change everything," she asserts.

"Railey Molinario is completely transforming the way we perceive and engage in relationships. Her way of thinking is groundbreaking and I really believe it will change the world," says Jane Hargrave, CEO of Metope and company culture champion.

Through her innovative approach, Railey guides her audience to build thriving relationships from the kitchen table to the boardroom. Her vision is clear: to create a world where Relationship Intelligence is accessible to everyone, fostering environments where genuine connections flourish.

Railey Molinario's work is not just about improving relationships; it's about changing lives. Her dedication to teaching the art of connection is paving the way for a future where healthy, thriving relationships are the standard, not a well-kept secret.

Press inquiries

Railey Molinario

https://raileymolinario.com

Jane Hargrave

hello@metopemarketing.com





